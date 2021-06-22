12208 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233

Welcome home to 12208 Gayton Station Blvd, this lovely home is right around the corner from Short Pump. Close to anything you may need; grocery stores, schools, and shopping right down the road from your neighborhood. A full front porch will greet you as you pull up, inviting you inside. Large family room off the entrance features beautiful crown molding, new hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace, with access to an enclosed porch. Around the corner you'll find the kitchen with tons of storage space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook built in the bright bay window. Also featured on the first floor is a laundry room, half bath, and a nicely sized formal dining room with hardwoods, crown and chair molding. Primary bedroom offers a walk in closet and updated primary bath. Two more bedrooms and a hall bath on the 2nd floor. From the enclosed porch, relax on your patio area overlooking the large, newly fenced in backyard with fire pit and detached shed. Roof was put on in 2019, hardboard was replaced with Vinyl, gutters were replaced, driveway was expanded, new carpet upstairs and all new replacement windows. What else could you want?