Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

12208 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233

Richmond.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to 12208 Gayton Station Blvd, this lovely home is right around the corner from Short Pump. Close to anything you may need; grocery stores, schools, and shopping right down the road from your neighborhood. A full front porch will greet you as you pull up, inviting you inside. Large family room off the entrance features beautiful crown molding, new hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace, with access to an enclosed porch. Around the corner you'll find the kitchen with tons of storage space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook built in the bright bay window. Also featured on the first floor is a laundry room, half bath, and a nicely sized formal dining room with hardwoods, crown and chair molding. Primary bedroom offers a walk in closet and updated primary bath. Two more bedrooms and a hall bath on the 2nd floor. From the enclosed porch, relax on your patio area overlooking the large, newly fenced in backyard with fire pit and detached shed. Roof was put on in 2019, hardboard was replaced with Vinyl, gutters were replaced, driveway was expanded, new carpet upstairs and all new replacement windows. What else could you want?

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Crown Molding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy