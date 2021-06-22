Fandom Sports Commences Development of NFT Exchange for Esports and Sports Rewards
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Company has commenced development of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) exchange that will be built into both the Company's all ages and wagering Fan Engagement platforms.www.streetinsider.com