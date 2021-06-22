Fandom Sports Commences Development of NFT Exchange for Esports and Sports Rewards

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ('Quartz Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) has completed the acquisition transaction announced on June 10, 2021. Under a mineral claims purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated June 8, 2021 between the Company and Impala Capital Corp. (the 'Vendor'), the Company will acquire a 100% interest in nine mineral claims located near Houston, British Columbia (the 'Property'). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making $105,000 in cash payments and issuing 1,000,000 shares to the Vendor, which are subject to a 4 month resale restricted period. The Property is subject to a pre-existing 2.5% net smelter returns royalty held by an unrelated arm's length third party, of which 1.5% can be purchased for $1.5 million.