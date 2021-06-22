Cancel
Fandom Sports Commences Development of NFT Exchange for Esports and Sports Rewards

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Company has commenced development of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) exchange that will be built into both the Company's all ages and wagering Fan Engagement platforms.

www.streetinsider.com
