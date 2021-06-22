Intema Solutions Inc (ITMZF) to Acquire Team BloodHounds Esports Team

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intema Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is thrilled to announce that it has entered into an arm's length letter of intent dated June 21, 2021, with Matteo Di Penta with respect to a proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") whereby Intema will acquire all of Mr. Di Penta's interest in the capital of Team BloodHounds Inc. ("TBH"). In turn, Mr. Di Penta will ensure that the other TBH shareholders (collectively with Mr. Di Penta, the "TBH Shareholders") sell all of their TBH Securities to Intema. Mr. Di Penta holds 95% of all the issued and outstanding securities of TBH, directly and indirectly.