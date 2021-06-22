Intema Solutions Inc (ITMZF) to Acquire Team BloodHounds Esports Team
Intema Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is thrilled to announce that it has entered into an arm's length letter of intent dated June 21, 2021, with Matteo Di Penta with respect to a proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") whereby Intema will acquire all of Mr. Di Penta's interest in the capital of Team BloodHounds Inc. ("TBH"). In turn, Mr. Di Penta will ensure that the other TBH shareholders (collectively with Mr. Di Penta, the "TBH Shareholders") sell all of their TBH Securities to Intema. Mr. Di Penta holds 95% of all the issued and outstanding securities of TBH, directly and indirectly.