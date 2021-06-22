Cancel
Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Aurania's Annual and Special Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved all resolutions at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") which was held on June 21, 2021.

