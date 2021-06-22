Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Aurania's Annual and Special Meeting

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company") (TSXV: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF) On May 4, 2021, the Company announced that, for reasons set out in its news release of May 4, 2021, the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be filed by the prescribed deadline of April 30, 2021. As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company's March 31, 2021 Q1 interim financial statements, the accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "Q1 Filings") were not filed by the prescribed deadline of May 31, 2021.