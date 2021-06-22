Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

As CDC’s Eviction Moratorium Ends, States Prepare for Flood of Cases

By Kristian Hernández
Posted by 
Stateline
Stateline
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WORTH, Texas — Brandon Moore, 31, has received at least three eviction notices from his landlord since last summer, when his wife lost her retail job. None of these notices included information about a nationwide eviction moratorium or the $46 billion in rental assistance available for families financially affected by COVID-19. “I’d get home and she’d be stressed out showing me these letters from the landlord saying we were going to be evicted,” said Moore last week, after hearing for the first time about the federal emergency rental assistance program from a Stateline reporter during a smoke break outside the Fort Worth, Texas, Dollar General store where he works.

www.pewtrusts.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Stateline

Stateline

Washington, DC
304
Followers
708
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Flood Mitigation#Moratorium#Cdc#Dollar General#U S Census Bureau#Congress#The Eviction Lab#Princeton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
House Rent
Related
Chicago, ILiit.edu

Chicago-Kent Professor Researches the Constitutionality of Restricting Travel under Quarantine

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there have been numerous instances in the United States where state governments have used quarantines to curb travel. While most challenges to quarantines have failed, recent research by Chicago-Kent College of Law Assistant Professor Noah Smith-Drelich explores how an underutilized tenet of the Constitution—the right to travel—could provide a more fruitful basis for scrutinizing quarantine regulations.
Congress & CourtsSan Bernardino County Sun

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
PoliticsPosted by
Stateline

What We're Reading: Top State Stories 7/7

NY: New York governor calls first-in-the nation state of emergency for gun violence. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would enact a state of emergency for gun violence, declaring it a second epidemic that New York must face the way it did COVID-19. It’s the first such emergency order for gun violence of any state in the country, Cuomo said.
House RentPosted by
Stateline

Twice as Many U.S. Renters Fell Behind on Payments During the Pandemic

FORT WORTH — Twanesha Harrison, 33, was barely making ends meet this year when a historic winter storm hit Texas in February and sent her over the edge. Harrison had been living paycheck to paycheck since she lost her second job last summer, after the pandemic forced her family-run insurance company to shut down. So when record low temperatures sent her electricity bill soaring, Harrison’s budget fell into the red. She has not been able to catch back up.
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Congress & Courtsfreeburgtribune.com

State courts prepare to resume normal operations

SPRINGFIELD – State courts in Illinois are preparing to return to normal operations after nearly 16 months of operating under special rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 7, issued two new rules that call for easing social distancing requirements and reimposing requirements...
Fenton, MINewsweek

Teacher Who Joined Trump's Facebook Lawsuit Was 'Terrified' to Use Site After Suspension

An elementary school teacher in Fenton, Michigan joined former president Donald Trump's recent lawsuit against big tech companies Facebook, Twitter and Google for wrongful censorship. First-grade teacher Jennifer Horton noted three instances of censorship she experienced on Facebook, two involving information she had shared regarding vaccines and mask mandates, according...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy