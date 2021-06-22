As CDC’s Eviction Moratorium Ends, States Prepare for Flood of Cases

FORT WORTH, Texas — Brandon Moore, 31, has received at least three eviction notices from his landlord since last summer, when his wife lost her retail job. None of these notices included information about a nationwide eviction moratorium or the $46 billion in rental assistance available for families financially affected by COVID-19. “I’d get home and she’d be stressed out showing me these letters from the landlord saying we were going to be evicted,” said Moore last week, after hearing for the first time about the federal emergency rental assistance program from a Stateline reporter during a smoke break outside the Fort Worth, Texas, Dollar General store where he works.