The Wapello County Fair sees large crowds despite Friday’s storm

ELDON, Iowa (KYOU) - County fair season in Iowa kicked off last week, starting with the Wapello County Fair. The Wapello County Fair saw a bigger crowd than usual after last year’s fair was canceled because of COVID-19. Wapello Fair Board President Kevin Orman says the crowds over the weekend were better than he hoped for. “I thought we had a bigger turnout in the grandstand then we had in many years.” A good thing, because he says they put in twice the work to make up for missing last year. “I think people were just ready to get out so they came down to enjoy the show.”