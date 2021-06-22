Cintas (CTAS) PT Raised to 'Street High' $411 at Goldman Sachs Following Expert Call
Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong raised the price target on Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) to a "Street High" $411.00 (from $387.00) while maintaining a Conviction Buy rating after an expert call with the CEO of TRSA, the largest uniform rental trade organization in the U.S., which strengthens their growth outlook for uniform rentals and ancillary services.