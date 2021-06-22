Analysts raise target prices for Axiata and Digi following signing of proposed merger

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).