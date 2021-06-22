Analysts raise target prices for Axiata and Digi following signing of proposed merger

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.