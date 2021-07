Is Robert Duvall having a baby? The Hollywood legend is, one report says, planning to become a father for the first time so he can secure his legacy. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Robert Duvall is finally ready to be a dad. The 90-year-old Godfather Part 2 star reportedly feels like a child is what’s missing from his life with Luciana Pedraza. A source says, “He’s determined to make it happen… he’d like to do this for her, and of course he adores kids.”