Yes, comedy has persisted throughout the pandemic. It’s been harder hit than most of what we cover here at Paste, with most clubs shut down and touring not a viable option, but many comedians have found a way to still do stand-up, whether it’s the irresponsible tactic of doing traditional shows in front of an audience in states with lax Covid regulations, or experimenting with the form to account for the lack of a crowd. Still, there have been way less comedy specials than usual so far in 2021, making a list like this one more difficult to compile than usual.