Physical, Apple TV+ review - too much pain, not enough gain

By Adam Sweeting
theartsdesk.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s set in San Diego, California in the early Eighties, in the aftermath of Ronald Reagan’s election to the Presidency, and focuses on a dislikeable married couple, Sheila and Danny Ruben. Their problems might be solvable if they were completely different people, but as it is they have an assortment...

theartsdesk.com
TV SeriesPopculture

'Physical' Creator Annie Weisman Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' to Write About Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ debuted its newest dark-comedy series Physical earlier this month and viewers have been loving every minute of it. Now, creator Annie Weisman is detailing her "journey" through scripting the show, revealing how the "subject matter" is something she was initially "scared to write about." Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Weisman, who previously worked on shows such as Desperate Housewives and The Path, shared how the new series is essentially a culmination of nearly 40 years of her life.
AnimalsCult of Mac

Fathom goes in search of whale song and finds a little more [Apple TV+ review]

Fathom, the new Apple TV+ documentary about whales, tells the story of a couple of women who made it their life’s work to figure out why the humpback sings — and what that song means. Though there’s a lot to like here, and the vibes are admirable, the whole effort could have used more … (30-minute pause) depth.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Suzzanne Douglas, Star of The Parent ’Hood and When They See Us, Has Died at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, veteran star of stage and screen, has died at the age of 64. Her death was announced by a member of her family on social media on Tuesday night. “A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today,” wrote Douglas’s cousin, Angie Tee, on Facebook. "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin…. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane [sic] you will be missed RIP.”
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumors: Is Ben Rayburn Ashland Locke’s Doctor?

The Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers and rumors tease that the timing of the arrival of Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) staying in Genoa City indefinitely seem to not be so coincidental. Viewers of The Young and The Restless will recall Locke has cancer and Stitch is staying in Genoa City a lot longer than he claimed to be. Could Stitch actually be Ashland Locke’s doctor?
Musicfox13news.com

Kevin Bacon turns 63: Celebrate the actor’s birthday with these free movies on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Happy birthday Kevin Bacon. The actor who danced into the hearts of millions turns 63 on July 8. Bacon is known for his iconic role as the rebellious Ren McCormack in "Footloose," and has since become a staple in roles portraying raspy-voiced protagonists such as in the cult-favorite "Tremors" and could even master darker roles, terrifying audiences as the pedophile parolee Watler Rossworth in "The Woodsman."
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Stunned By ‘Super Easy’ Final Clue

It’s always a triumphant feeling when you know the answer to a Final Jeopardy! clue, but Tuesday July 7’s episode of the long-running quiz show might have been a little too easy for some viewers. “In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word “The” for use on clothing...
InternetPosted by
TVShowsAce

Gwendlyn Brown’s Latest Action Has Instagram Ready To Boot Her From The U.S.

Gwendlyn Brown took to Instagram yesterday as many did because it was July 4th. The Sister Wives star, however, had something rather controversial to say on Independence Day. And, she’s catching some serious heat for it. In fact, she’s catching so much backlash she has some Instagram followers telling her to pack up and leave the U.S.A. What exactly did she post that has people so upset? Keep reading.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Why Did ‘Potsie’ Actor Anson Williams Divorce His Wife of 30 Years in 2019?

In 2019, Happy Days star Anson Williams filed for a divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken, after citing irreconcilable differences. The actor turned director is most well-known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the classic 70’s and 80’s sitcom. He starred on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, during all 11 seasons of the hit show. Potsie was one of four high school friends that made up the core of the show’s cast. The other three boys included Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Ralph Malph (Don Most), and fan-favorite Fonzie (Henry Winkler).
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Ayesha K Faines Death Cause: Journalist Ayesha K Faines Passed Away In Car Accident, Age, Instagram, Net Worth!

Ayesha Faines has been passed away on Friday, July 7. She was one of the finest global founders. She was the panelist of the millennial web series titled The Grapevine Show. She was also a founder of the “Women Love Power”. She even engaged to the various panels including The Michael Baisden Radio Show, Afropunk, Entertainment Tonight, Essence, MTV, and Hot 97.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Suzzanne Douglas Death Cause: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passed Away at 64, Net Worth & Instagram Explored!

Parent ‘Hood actress, Suzzanne Douglas passed away on 06 July 2021 (Yesterday). Her death comes out as a big loss for everyone. The news is hitting headlines since some of her friends broke the news on social media. It is the saddest news today on social media which broke many hearts. She was the most humble and generous woman who has gained a huge reputation and name in her career. She lived her life peacefully with her husband and one daughter. Since the news broke on social media, all her fans paying tribute to her and sending their prayer and thoughts to her family and friends.
CelebritiesPopculture

Robert Downey Sr., Filmmaker, Actor and Father of Robert Downey Jr., Dead at 85

Iconic filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr. has died at the age of 85. Downey passed away early Wednesday morning in his sleep at his home in New York City following a more than five-year-long battle with Parkinson's disease. His wife confirmed his passing to the NY Daily News. Downey is the father of actor Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man actor has not yet commented on his father's passing.
Los Angeles, CAaudacy.com

Former 'DeGeneres Show' dancer sues talk show host

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A dancer who was hired to appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is suing the afternoon television talk show host for alleged failure to pay wages and other alleged violations of the state Labor Code. A representative for DeGeneres could not be immediately reached for comment...

