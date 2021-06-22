Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Cecelia A. Mason

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecelia A. Mason NORTH CHITTENDEN — Cecelia Ann Mason, 67, passed away peacefully at home June 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, after a two-month fight with a sudden illness. She was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Albany, New York, to Jack and Delina (Crane) Palella. Cecelia grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1971. One of Cecelia's first jobs was as cashier at Price Chopper in Albany, New York, where she quickly worked her way into management. While at Price Chopper, she met and later married Tim Ramage (predeceased) with whom she had two children, Richard and Alex Ramage. Cecelia selflessly loved her children with every fiber in her being and would do whatever was necessary to provide for them. In 1976, she moved to Rutland, Vermont, and began working for CDP Electric in 1989. Cecelia became part-owner of CDP Electric in 1998 and held that position until her passing. In 2003, Cecelia married her soulmate, Mark Mason; they were a match made in heaven. They showered each other with love. They built a home together in Chittenden, Vermont. They loved traveling and spending time together. Ceceila was a humanitarian. She generously donated her time working at the local food shelf in Pittsford. She volunteered at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility once a month, bringing treats and educational board games for the education program. Cecelia also became a mentor and particularly enjoyed mentoring young girls through the Mentor Connector program in Rutland. Cecelia enjoyed camping with her grandchildren. She improved the life of others and she made everyone who came in contact with her feel better. Cecelia gave and loved unconditionally. To know Cecelia, was to feel love. She truly was the most kind-hearted, loving person to walk this planet. Surviving are her husband, Mark Mason; two sons, Richard (Lacey) and Alex Ramage; two grandchildren, Taylor and Phillip Ramage; two brothers, Jack and Joe Palella; her five stepchildren, Timothy Ramage, Samantha Ramage, Kyle Mason (Sara) and their children, Joseph and Spencer, Derek Mason, Seth Mason. Words cannot express how much those she left behind are going to miss her. She was predeceased by her parents and several uncles, aunts and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at her home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Food Shelf, P.O. Box 553, Pittsford, VT 05763; or The Mentor Connector, 110 Merchants Row, Suite 210, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.

www.rutlandherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, VT
City
Rutland, VT
City
Chittenden, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Pittsford, VT
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Albany High School#Price Chopper#Cdp Electric#Pittsford Food Shelf#P O Box#The Mentor Connector#Merchants Row#Vt 05701#The Clifford Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy