Rutland, VT

Gayle E. Wortman

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGayle E. Wortman RUTLAND — It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Gayle E. Wortman, born Aug. 1, 1949, in Rutland, Vermont. Gayle passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by his family, due to complications as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Gayle was loved by many people, including his mother, Roberta "Betty" Liljeroth Wortman, and the late Edmund P. Wortman, of Rutland, Vermont; his fiancée and life partner, Gloria Zarotny; a daughter, Krista Garrity and husband David, of Bloomington, Illinois; two sons, Martin "Marty" Syvertson and wife Laura, of Rutland, and Michael Syvertson and wife Angie, of Candia, New Hampshire; stepdaughter, Dr. Abby Sahagian and husband Ben, of North Yarmouth, Maine; his grandchildren, Mallory, Zachary, Annabelle and Dylan, Ethan and Larissa. In addition, Gayle was cherished by his sisters, Paula (Piare) Smith-Taylor, of Austin, Texas, Penny Macfarlane and Jack Macfarlane, of Rutland, and Kelly Lewis and husband David, of Poultney; his late brother, Randall Wortman of Rutland; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Gayle graduated from Rutland High School and lived and worked around the Rutland valley his whole life. He worked for the U.S Postal Service for over 30 years and was an avid member of the Rutland community. Gayle loved spending time with his family, fishing, golfing, rooting for the Yankees, bowling and hunting. Gayle was always looking for the elusive buck, the biggest fish, and the hole-in-one. The family wishes to thank the many people who touched Gayle’s life and continue to share in his memories and joys. A celebration of Gayle’s life will be held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. Calling hours will be Monday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., with private funeral services to be held on Tuesday, June 29. The family would appreciate donations, in lieu of flowers, be made in the name of The Gayle and Randall Wortman Memorial Fund at the TD Bank, 89 Merchants Row in Rutland, VT 05701, so a bench may be placed in his honor at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club alongside his brother, in addition to a college golf scholarship for local high school students.

