Helen (McCormick) Wilkie LINCOLN, R.I. — Helen C. (McCormick) Wilkie, RN, 96, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at The Villa at Waterman Lake, Greenville. She was the wife of the late David “Dave” Wilkie. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late George and Ellen (McQuenney) McCormick. She had resided in Lincoln for 68 years prior to moving to Greenville in 2015. Mrs. Wilkie was a graduate of Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara A. Whelton and her husband, Paul, of Rutland, Vermont, and Ellen M. Murray and her husband, Robert, of Foster, Rhode Island; her grandson, Jason Murray and his wife, Nicole, of Versailles, Kentucky, and Rebecca Murray and Dennis Ventetuolo, of Lincoln; three great-grandchildren, Catherine, Morgan and Caroline; a great-great-granddaughter, Paisley; and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John McCormick, George McCormick, Joseph McCormick and Mary Freelove. Her funeral was held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with burial in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Memphis Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or The Salvation Army, Rhode Island Corps.