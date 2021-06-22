Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, RI

Helen (McCormick) Wilkie

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen (McCormick) Wilkie LINCOLN, R.I. — Helen C. (McCormick) Wilkie, RN, 96, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at The Villa at Waterman Lake, Greenville. She was the wife of the late David “Dave” Wilkie. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late George and Ellen (McQuenney) McCormick. She had resided in Lincoln for 68 years prior to moving to Greenville in 2015. Mrs. Wilkie was a graduate of Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara A. Whelton and her husband, Paul, of Rutland, Vermont, and Ellen M. Murray and her husband, Robert, of Foster, Rhode Island; her grandson, Jason Murray and his wife, Nicole, of Versailles, Kentucky, and Rebecca Murray and Dennis Ventetuolo, of Lincoln; three great-grandchildren, Catherine, Morgan and Caroline; a great-great-granddaughter, Paisley; and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John McCormick, George McCormick, Joseph McCormick and Mary Freelove. Her funeral was held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with burial in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Memphis Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or The Salvation Army, Rhode Island Corps.

www.rutlandherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Pawtucket, RI
State
Vermont State
City
Lincoln, RI
City
Greenville, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Lincoln, RI
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rn#Foster#The Salvation Army#Rhode Island Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy