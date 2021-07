Regional equity markets continue to mostly sag as pandemic concerns across the region weigh wear recovery nerves thin. In contrast, the US enjoyed a mostly upbeat session, as technology was lifted by Facebook’s rally overnight. Under the gloss, though, US markets are expressing pandemic concerns and a potentially slower global recovery. The Covid-19 delta variant is having a worldwide impact, with cases rising in the UK and Russia and appearing in Europe. There was a notable rotation from growth to value as the S&P 500 rose 0.23%, while the Nasdaq jumped 0.98%. By contrast, the Dow Jones, with a much higher beta to a recovery in the real, as opposed to the digital economy, fell by 0.44%.