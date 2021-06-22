People on the Move
Business Development Leader & Project Manager at Burns & McDonnell. Jason Schmid joins Burns & McDonnell in Madison to lead and expand the firm’s services in the chocolate, confectionery and dairy markets throughout the Upper Midwest. An industry leader with 21 years of experience in the foods sector, Jason previously spearheaded product development, innovation and operational growth at a major confectionery coatings and chocolate supplier. In his new role, he will bolster integrated design and construction capabilities while leading project delivery regionwide.www.bizjournals.com