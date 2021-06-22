People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBusiness Development Leader & Project Manager at Burns & McDonnell. Jason Schmid joins Burns & McDonnell in Madison to lead and expand the firm’s services in the chocolate, confectionery and dairy markets throughout the Upper Midwest. An industry leader with 21 years of experience in the foods sector, Jason previously spearheaded product development, innovation and operational growth at a major confectionery coatings and chocolate supplier. In his new role, he will bolster integrated design and construction capabilities while leading project delivery regionwide.

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Businessbizjournals

Moray Newton, AIA

Associate Principal/Project Manager at The S/L/A/M Collaborative Inc. Moray Newton, an associate principal and project manager, will manage business development for SLAM Philadelphia. His focus is to grow the firm’s national practice as design leaders of higher education facilities, a sector he has served for more than 20 years. He has managed projects from master planning and design to construction for some of the nation’s top colleges of medicine, science, engineering, and pharmacy. His career began in Bethlehem, PA and looks forward to returning to the market.
Corona, CAdallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
EconomySFGate

CIVIC SVP of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad Named 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

Creator of Transformative Marketing Operations Receives Industry Accolade. CIVIC Financial Services (CIVIC), a leading private money lender specializing in the financing of non-owner-occupied investment properties, today announced industry trade publication HousingWire Magazine has chosen Senior Vice President of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad as one of the first recipients of its Marketing Leaders award.
Tempe, AZaithority.com

Graycliff Partners Acquires Gold Tech Industries

GTI is the first of a number of acquisitions targeted within the semi-cap space for current fund. Graycliff Partners LP announced that it has completed the acquisition of Gold Tech Industries, a provider of metal finishing and plating services for the semiconductor and aerospace industries. Based in Tempe, AZ, GTI...
Businessfinextra.com

MultiPay appoints Nordic CTO and sales director

Today MultiPay Global Solutions is announcing the latest phase of its global expansion with the appointments of its new Nordic CTO, Anders Jacobsen and Sales Director, Jakob Dige. The appointment of Anders and Jakob will also see MultiPay’s couture service and unique payment technology extended to support customers in Norway...
Businessthecustomer.net

Kantar to Acquire Numerator

Kantar, the world’s leading data analytics and brand consulting group today announced the company has reached a definitive agreement with Vista Equity Partners to acquire Numerator, a Chicago-based, tech-driven consumer and market intelligence company. Numerator blends proprietary data, including a digital panel of over 1 million U.S. consumers, with advanced technology to create unique insights that help companies understand their customers in real time and identify growth opportunities.
Businessbizjournals

Shaun W. Kimbrow

PR Manager – Head of Midwest Division at Lobeline Communications. The Midwest division of Lobeline Communications will be headed up by celebrity and entertainment publicist, Shaun W. Kimbrow, who has over 10 years of experience managing publicity for some of the country's most prominent brands, thought leaders, and celebrities. As head of the Midwest division, Kimbrow, who has a track record of designing and implementing highly successful PR campaigns, will manage the daily operations and publicity campaigns for the agency’s roster of clients.
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Societybizjournals

The search for diversity

Meet two St. Louis organizations helping eradicate the myth that diverse talent is hard to find. All Black Creative and ConstructReach are operating disparate sectors, but their mission is the same: To ensure companies understand there’s plenty of Black talent for them to hire and that finding a diversified pool of job candidates isn’t as hard as some companies think it is.
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
Businessbizjournals

Tony Amicon

Vice President & Office Lead at Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. Tony Amicon, P.E., vice president, has moved into the role of Office Lead for CEC Cincinnati. With more than 30 years of experience, including the past 14 years with CEC, Tony has spent his career serving clients across numerous markets, including Power, Public Sector, Real Estate, and Manufacturing. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, and West Virginia, having worked on hundreds of commercial, retail, industrial, state, federal, and residential projects.
Industrybizjournals

PHL boosts capacity to the tropics as vacationers fuel rebound

The panic and shock that rocked the airline industry to its core in 2020 is fast giving way to one of the most explosive periods of growth and shifts in market share that America’s air carriers have participated in for decades. Illustration by Meredith Sheffer | ACBJ; Getty Images.
Austin, TXbizjournals

F45 Training to raise up to $345M in IPO

F45 Training, which says it has expanded its chain of gyms to more than 60 countries, is the latest Austin company to line up an IPO, although it only recently relocated its HQ to the Texas capital. Click through to read more about its plans to go public.
Sumner County, TNbizjournals

Largest Sumner County Employers

This List ranks employers in Sumner County by number of employees within the county. Information was obtained from firm representatives, company websites, previously provided information and third-party sources. Companies listed using information from company websites, previously provided data and third-party sources are footnoted as such. Information on The List that was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires or found in third-party sources could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are ranked by the number of 2020 employees. In some cases, ties could not be broken and companies are then listed alphabetically.

