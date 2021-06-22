Dane County nonprofits encouraged to apply for $5 million worth of COVID Relief Grants

“Non-profits in Dane County have been absolutely critical in meeting people’s needs and helping them maintain thriving lives as much as they can during the pandemic and certainly before … and they will continue afterward,” Andy Davey, community program analyst for Madison Community Foundation, tells Madison365. “Given how much of a major impact the pandemic has had, we are really happy that we can assist the County in getting some dollars out right now to help our non-profits recover coming out of the pandemic.”