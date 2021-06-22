Cancel
All coffee types decrease the risk of adverse clinical outcomes in chronic liver disease: a UK Biobank study

By Oliver J. Kennedy, Jonathan A. Fallowfield, Robin Poole, Peter C. Hayes, Julie Parkes, Paul J. Roderick
BioMed Central
 17 days ago

Oliver J. Kennedy ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7907-91181, Jonathan A. Fallowfield2, Robin Poole1,. BMC Public Health volume 21, Article number: 970 (2021) Cite this article. Chronic liver disease (CLD) is a growing cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, particularly in low to middle-income countries with high disease burden and limited treatment availability. Coffee consumption has been linked with lower rates of CLD, but little is known about the effects of different coffee types, which vary in chemical composition. This study aimed to investigate associations of coffee consumption, including decaffeinated, instant and ground coffee, with chronic liver disease outcomes.

bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Disease#Chronic Liver Disease#Biobank#Fatty Liver#Food Drink#Bmc Public Health#Cld#Hcc#Sub Saharan#Central And South America#Nafld#Cafestol#National Health Service
