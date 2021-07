Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, international freight shipping costs have skyrocketed, leaving many board game makers and publishers fighting for survival. According to a new report from Kotaku, despite shipping times being delayed anywhere between two to six weeks, fees have actually skyrocketed by 300 to 400 percent, leaving many board game manufacturers to either suffer big losses as margins decrease. In one particular example, freight costs went up as high as nine times the original amount pre-COVID for one publisher. The majority of those most affected by this surge have been companies that manufacture their games in China, but European producers are also feeling the heat.