VanEck Submits Bitcoin Futures Strategy Prospectus to SEC

Many people had never heard of Cathie Wood before 2020, but it didn't take long for her to achieve almost legendary status as an investor. Her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds all more than doubled last year, and despite some turbulence for the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) and her other offerings so far this year, many investors still see Wood as an innovative voice with an eye toward the trends that will define high-growth investing for years to come.