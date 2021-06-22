VanEck Submits Bitcoin Futures Strategy Prospectus to SEC
VanEck has submitted an application with the U.S. SEC for a Bitcoin Strategy Fund that will invest in bitcoin futures contracts, ETPs, and pooled investment vehicles. Investment management company VanEck has filed yet another application with the United States, this time a prospectus for a bitcoin futures mutual fund. The “Bitcoin Strategy Fund” offers investment in bitcoin futures contracts, in addition to pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded products with exposure to the cryptocurrency. It emphasizes that it does not invest in bitcoin directly.beincrypto.com