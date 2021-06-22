Environmental groups plan to sue Forest Service over cleanup of trespass cannabis grows
The following is a press release from the Environmental Protection Information Center:. EPIC and allies including Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, Californians for Alternatives to Toxics (and the) Northcoast Environmental Center, filed a formal notice of intent to sue the (U.S.) Forest Service for failing to clean up hazardous waste associated with trespass cannabis grows on Forest Service lands in California.macombdaily.com