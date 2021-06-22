Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Environmental groups plan to sue Forest Service over cleanup of trespass cannabis grows

By The Times Standard
Macomb Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release from the Environmental Protection Information Center:. EPIC and allies including Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, Californians for Alternatives to Toxics (and the) Northcoast Environmental Center, filed a formal notice of intent to sue the (U.S.) Forest Service for failing to clean up hazardous waste associated with trespass cannabis grows on Forest Service lands in California.

macombdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#National Forests#Pesticide#Californians#The Forest Service#The Pacific Fisher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

State Challenging Federal Gas & Oil Leasing Rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (Attorney General) – Late yesterday afternoon, North Dakota sued the Federal government, including the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management, because BLM has unlawfully canceled the regularly scheduled auctions of oil & gas leases of public mineral rights in North Dakota that BLM is required by federal law to hold.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Environmental groups threaten to sue Hanover Foods over alleged water violations

A York County-based food processor is threatened with a lawsuit from two environmental organizations over alleged violations of state and federal water regulations. Hanover Foods Corp. has 60 days to respond to a letter of intent filed by The Environmental Integrity Project on behalf of the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, alleging that the food company has routinely discharged pollutants into Oil Creek in Penn Township.
Agriculturecarolinacoastonline.com

Cooper signs Farm Act over objections from environmental groups

A new state law streamlines permitting for hog farms that capture biogas, and it moves some control over farming regulations to the local level. Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 605, the North Carolina Farm Act of 2021, into law on July 2 despite objections from some environmental groups. Environmental...
Congress & CourtsWJFW-TV

Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact

Madison - Wisconsin regulators can impose operating conditions on factory farms and consider high-capacity wells' cumulative environmental impacts when deciding whether to grant permits, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. "This is a huge win for Wisconsin and for anybody who cares about protecting our water," said Evan Feinauer, staff...
U.S. PoliticsHampshire Review

Federal funds would breathe life into coal communities

When a state is faced with a problem, it’s faced with a choice: Solve the problem, or find someone to blame for it. The Legislature is in the business of solving problems. During last week’s special session, we urged the federal government to allocate $8 billion for coal mine reclamation from its $38 billion available to help coal and power plan communities.
AgricultureSidney Herald

BLM advances American Prairie's bison grazing application

On July 1, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) advanced American Prairie’s modest request to graze bison on some public lands in Phillips County where they hold priority grazing privileges. The BLM’s initial findings conclude that the proposed action will not have a significant environmental impact on the land and “will benefit local wildlife, improve land and water quality, and create new local jobs, all without impacting the value of the ranching economy.”
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Mineral lease reform benefits Wyoming

Correction: The original headline on this letter incorrectly indicated the letter writer was in support of Rep. Cheney's proposal when the opposite is true. With the aim of protecting (subsidizing) Wyoming fossil fuel producers, Congresswoman Liz Cheney wants to amend the Mineral Leasing Act to fix federal royalty rates at 12.5% permanently.
Idaho Stateclearwatertribune.com

Idaho land management agencies urge public to help prevent wildfires

Federal and state land management agencies in Idaho are urging the public to take all precautions to prevent human-caused wildfires, and property owners to take steps to reduce the risk of wildfire to their homes and land, in the face of extreme statewide conditions outlined in a new outlook released by the National Interagency Fire Center today.
Congress & CourtsPLANetizen

House Bill Would Invest Up to $750 Million in Wastewater Recycling Projects

House representatives from California, Nevada, and Arizona have introduced H.R. 4099, the Large Scale Water Recycling Project Investment Act, "to create a water recycling grant program for large-scale projects in California and the other sixteen western states," according to a press release from Congresswoman Grace Napolitano (D-CA), which is one of the authors of the bill.
Forest County, PADerrick

Forest Service plans to realign scenic trail in Forest County

MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will realign 815 feet of the North Country National Scenic Trail near Amsler Spring in Jenks Township, Forest County, to protect soil and water resources and better maintain trail conditions. The Forest Service said no public comments were received for this...

Comments / 1

Community Policy