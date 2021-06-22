Cancel
Kentucky State

CFSB announced as sixth place in Best Places to Work in Kentucky Awards

By TRIBUNE-COURIER STAFF
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company haveannounced that Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) has been named sixth place in The Best Places to Work in Kentucky, Medium Business category. During the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards ceremony on June 17, more than 600 attendees across the state joined in celebrating the 100 Kentucky companies recognized for their commitment to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. This program recognizes those employers who set an exemplary standard of excellence for both employee engagement and business success. Conceived in 2004, it is open to all publicly or privately held organizations, either for-profit or not-for-profit and government entities. Companies must have at least 15 employees working in Kentucky to be eligible. CFSB is not new to this award as in 2020, they were also ranked in the top ten for Medium Size Business. The process is multi-faceted. First, the employer questionnaire (25%) and employee survey (75%) are completed. Second, there is an in-depth analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of each company. Third, companies are ranked within their size categories, and finally, companies receive a four-part employee feedback report with valuable detailed data. The full list of winners can be viewed on the Kentucky Chamber Website. CFSB CEO J. Michael Radcliffe said, “Being named one of Kentucky’s Best Places to Work is an honor, and reflects our commitment to our team members to provide an open and transparent culture that values each individual for their contributions to the team. We are truly humbled to receive this designation, and will use the feedback and data to improve each year.” CFSB Chief Human Resources Officer Kathy Seaford added, “The culture is what makes us one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. We realize as a business that high performers want to work with other high performers so we put a lot of time into finding the best people to hire. Through that process we find passionate team members who provide the energy needed to get up and hit the ground running every single day! We strive to continue a culture made up of great values, beliefs, attitudes and ethics.” Allen Waddell, Assistant Human Resources Director also adds, “Winning this a second year has reinforced for our amazing team members that their hard work is recognized beyond the walls of CFSB. Their dedication and servant leadership is what makes our organization shine in the communities we serve.” Numerous studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating a good place to work. For 75 years, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has represented the interests of member businesses throughout Kentucky — from family-owned shops to Fortune 500 companies. As the state’s premier business advocate, the Kentucky Chamber is a recognized and respected voice across the Commonwealth, working every day to unite business and advance Kentucky. Kentucky SHRM consists of 13 local chapters that provide ongoing education and leadership opportunities for over 2,700 human resource professionals throughout the Commonwealth. For more information about CFSB or to get to know more about the values and commitment of the organization visit yourlifeyourbank.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. — Staff report.

