LH graduate receives Vietnam vets' scholarship
The Vietnam Veterans of Fayette County presented the Frank H. Voytek Memorial Scholarship to Zackary Koffler on May 15. Koffler is the son of Ray and Kathy Koffler of Uniontown. He is also the grandson of VVI member Kenny Grimm and Yoko of Uniontown. Koffler graduated from Laurel Highlands High School class of 2021 and plans to attend West Virginia University majoring in accounting. Pictured, from left, are Glenn Nielsen, president of VVI; Koffler; John Yokobosky, committee member; Kenneth Grimm, VVI member and grandfather; Donald Voytek, scholarship Chairman; and Chester Prinkley, committee member.www.heraldstandard.com