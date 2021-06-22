Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, PA

LH graduate receives Vietnam vets' scholarship

heraldstandard.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vietnam Veterans of Fayette County presented the Frank H. Voytek Memorial Scholarship to Zackary Koffler on May 15. Koffler is the son of Ray and Kathy Koffler of Uniontown. He is also the grandson of VVI member Kenny Grimm and Yoko of Uniontown. Koffler graduated from Laurel Highlands High School class of 2021 and plans to attend West Virginia University majoring in accounting. Pictured, from left, are Glenn Nielsen, president of VVI; Koffler; John Yokobosky, committee member; Kenneth Grimm, VVI member and grandfather; Donald Voytek, scholarship Chairman; and Chester Prinkley, committee member.

www.heraldstandard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uniontown, PA
Education
City
Uniontown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Fayette County, PA
Society
Uniontown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Fayette County, PA
Education
Fayette County, PA
Government
County
Fayette County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Uniontown, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Vets#West Virginia University#Vietnam Veterans#Lh#Vvi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Democrats to invest $25 million in voter education

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic party will invest $25 million in voter registration and education efforts, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Thursday, as the Biden administration tries to combat restrictive rules passed by Republican-led legislatures in some states. Harris, who was assigned by the president...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd Covid vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy