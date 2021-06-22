Clardy, Mark D. 1953-2021 Overland Park, Kan.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Mark Douglas Clardy, a friend to so many, passed away peacefully at his home in Overland Park, Kansas, on Jan. 4, 2021. He was 67. Mark leaves behind his son, Mike with Aimee, Teschner, Brode, and Keaton; his son, Matt with Nicole, Mattix, Kellin, Bryce, Brooklynn, and Hunter; and daughter, Kris with RJ, Ben, Josh, Jacob and Nate, as well as Dillon Aguilar. He also leaves behind his sister, Becky Ringgold; brother, Nelson Dean; numerous cousins, and hundreds of friends. All of us will miss his smile, his stories, and his traditional way he looked at the world. We are all better people for knowing him.