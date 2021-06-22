Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Overland Park, KS

Clardy, Mark D. 1953-2021 Overland Park, Kan.

By No-so-happy trails in St. Joe
newspressnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Mark Douglas Clardy, a friend to so many, passed away peacefully at his home in Overland Park, Kansas, on Jan. 4, 2021. He was 67. Mark leaves behind his son, Mike with Aimee, Teschner, Brode, and Keaton; his son, Matt with Nicole, Mattix, Kellin, Bryce, Brooklynn, and Hunter; and daughter, Kris with RJ, Ben, Josh, Jacob and Nate, as well as Dillon Aguilar. He also leaves behind his sister, Becky Ringgold; brother, Nelson Dean; numerous cousins, and hundreds of friends. All of us will miss his smile, his stories, and his traditional way he looked at the world. We are all better people for knowing him.

www.newspressnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hunter, KS
Overland Park, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mark Douglas#Overland#Kan#The St Joseph News Press#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy