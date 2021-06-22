Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Publisher Correction: Laser-excited elastic guided waves reveal the complex mechanics of nanoporous silicon

By Marc Thelen, Nicolas Bochud, Manuel Brinker, Claire Prada, Patrick Huber
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23398-0, published online 14 June 2021. The original version of this article contained an error in the author affiliations. Patrick Huber was incorrectly associated with MSME, CNRS UMR 8208, Univ Paris Est Creteil, Univ Gustave Eiffel, Creteil, France. This has now been corrected in both the...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon#France#Creative Commons License#Laser#Elastic#Nature Communications#Cnrs#Univ Paris Est Creteil#Pdf#Html#Nano Science Cxns#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Laser ablation of silicon with THz bursts of femtosecond pulses

In this work, we performed an experimental investigation supported by a theoretical analysis, to improve knowledge on the laser ablation of silicon with THz bursts of femtosecond laser pulses. Laser ablated craters have been created using 200 fs pulses at a wavelength of 1030 nm on silicon samples systematically varying the burst features and comparing to the normal pulse mode (NPM). Using bursts in general allowed reducing the thermal load to the material, however, at the expense of the ablation rate. The higher the number of pulses in the bursts and the lower the intra-burst frequency, the lower is the specific ablation rate. However, bursts at 2 THz led to a higher specific ablation rate compared to NPM, in a narrow window of parameters. Theoretical investigations based on the numerical solution of the density-dependent two temperature model revealed that lower lattice temperatures are reached with more pulses and lower intra-burst frequencies, thus supporting the experimental evidence of the lower thermal load in burst mode (BM). This is ascribed to the weaker transient drop of reflectivity, which suggests that with bursts less energy is transferred from the laser to the material. This also explains the trends of the specific ablation rates. Moreover, we found that two-photon absorption plays a fundamental role during BM processing in the THz frequency range.
Physicsarxiv.org

Mechanism of electron-beam manipulation of single dopant atoms in silicon

Alexander Markevich, Bethany M Hudak, Jacob Madsen, Jiaming Song, Paul C Snijders, Andrew R Lupini, Toma Susi. The precise positioning of dopant atoms within bulk crystal lattices could enable novel applications in areas including solid-state sensing and quantum computation. Established scanning probe techniques are capable tools for the manipulation of surface atoms, but at a disadvantage due to their need to bring a physical tip into contact with the sample. This has prompted interest in electron-beam techniques, followed by the first proof-of-principle experiment of bismuth dopant manipulation in crystalline silicon. Here, we use first principles modeling to discover a novel indirect exchange mechanism that allows electron impacts to non-destructively move dopants with atomic precision within the silicon lattice. However, this mechanism only works for the two heaviest group V donors with split-vacancy configurations, Bi and Sb. We verify our model by directly imaging these configurations for Bi, and by demonstrating that the promising nuclear spin qubit Sb can be manipulated using a focused electron beam.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Cryo-EM structure of cortical microtubules from human parasite Toxoplasma gondii identifies their microtubule inner proteins

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23351-1, published online 24 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author L. David Sibley, which was incorrectly given as David L. Sibley. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
PhysicsNature.com

Electrochemical growth mechanism of nanoporous platinum layers

Porous platinum is a frequently used catalyst material in electrosynthesis and a robust broadband absorber in thermoelectrics. Pore size distribution and localization determine its properties by a large extent. However, the pore formation mechanism during the growth of the material remains unclear. In this work we elucidate the mechanism underlying electrochemical growth of nanoporous platinum layers and its control by ionic concentration and current density during electrolysis. The electrode kinetics and reduction steps of PtCl4 on platinum electrodes are investigated by cyclic voltammetry and impedance measurements. Cyclic voltammograms show three reduction steps: two steps relate to the platinum cation reduction, and one step relates to the hydrogen reduction. Hydrogen is not involved in the reduction of PtCl4, however it enables the formation of nanopores in the layers. These findings contribute to the understanding of electrochemical growth of nanoporous platinum layers in isopropanol with thickness of 100 nm to 500 nm.
CancerNature.com

Publisher Correction: A pan-cancer analysis of CpG Island gene regulation reveals extensive plasticity within Polycomb target genes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22720-0, published online 30 April 2021. In this Article there was an error in the Author contribution statement. The final sentence of the statement ‘The last two authors (D.-C.L. and B.P.B.) are co-senior authors who jointly supervised the work, and they have the right to list their names last in their CV.’ was omitted.
ScienceAPS Physics

Guiding Waves by Snipping Their Edges

A new waveguide design uses a series of apertures, or slits, to keep waves confined to a narrow path. Waves passing through a slit will normally spread out. But new experiments with plasmonic waves—combinations of light and electron oscillations—and with water waves show that a sequence of slits can confine waves along a narrow path [1]. The slits block the outer edges of the waves, while the unblocked portions concentrate toward the central axis of the waveguide as a result of interference effects. The simple slit-based design could be useful in situations where traditional waveguides are difficult to fabricate, such as in experiments with terahertz (far infrared) light waves.
JapanNature.com

Publisher Correction: Uniaxially fixed mechanical boundary condition elicits cellular alignment in collagen matrix with induction of osteogenesis

The original Article has been corrected. Institute for Frontier Life and Medical Sciences, Kyoto University, Kyoto, 606-8507, Japan. Department of Micro Engineering, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyoto University, Kyoto, 606-8507, Japan. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation,...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: The RNA Atlas expands the catalog of human non-coding RNAs

In the version of this article initially published online, Pavel Sumazin’s affilation was given as Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium. The correct affiliation is Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
EngineeringScience Now

Laser soliton microcombs heterogeneously integrated on silicon

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. The realization of optical frequency combs, light sources with precisely spaced frequencies across a broad spectrum of wavelengths, in dielectric microresonators has affected a range of applications from imaging and ranging to precision time keeping and metrology. Xiang et al. demonstrate that the entire system, the laser-pumping system and the comb-generating microresonators, can be combined into an integrated silicon-based platform. Compatibility with foundry fabrication methods will enable this innovation to have a major impact on coherent communications, optical interconnects, and low-noise microwave generation.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Fine scale infectious disease modeling using satellite‑derived data

The original Article has been corrected. One Health Institute, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, USA. Department of Statistics, University of California, Davis, USA. Center for Animal Disease Modeling and Surveillance, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, USA. Open Access This...
AnimalsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Determinants of moult haulout phenology and duration in southern elephant seals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92635-9, published online 25 June 2021. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section. “These authors contributed equally: Leandri de Kock and P.J. Nico de Bruyn.”. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
Sciencearxiv.org

Silicon Nitride External Cavity Laser with Alignment Tolerant Multi-Mode RSOA-to-PIC Interface

We demonstrate an external cavity laser formed by combining a silicon nitride photonic integrated circuit with a reflective semiconductor optical amplifier. The laser uses an alignment tolerant edge coupler formed by a multi-mode waveguide splitter right at the edge of the silicon nitride chip that relaxes the required alignment to the III-V gain chip and equally splits the power among its two output waveguides. Both the ground and first order mode are excited in the coupler and reach the quadrature condition at the waveguide junction, ensuring equal power to be coupled to both. Two high-quality-factor ring resonators arranged in Vernier configuration close a Sagnac loop between the two waveguides. In addition to wideband frequency tuning, they result in a longer effective cavity length. The alignment tolerant coupler increases the alignment tolerance in the two directions parallel to the chip surface by a factor 3 relative to conventional edge couplers, making it ideal for gain chip integration via pick-and-place technology. Lasing is maintained in a misalignment range of $\pm$6 $\mu$m in the direction along the edge of the chip. A Lorentzian laser linewidth of 42 kHz is achieved.
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00641-0, published online 22 June 2021. The PDF version of this article contained incomplete versions of Eqs. (12) and (19). In the old version, these two equations were erroneously typeset as. The correct version of the two equations are:. respectively. These have now been corrected in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy