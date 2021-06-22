Books: "The Secret to Superhuman Strength"

Dr. Marc Drake, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church Sun Lakes. How often do we think in terms of needing various things to be happy or content? However, God is what we need, and things are simply what we use. Many people think retirement will bring contentment. But far too many become lonely and depressed, and this is because they retire from something rather than to something. Without a career, they feel their lives have no meaning. And because they have no sense of calling to their present season of life, they begin to miss the job or the office or their lunch buddies. They even miss having deadlines because these provided goals and a sense of purpose. Thus, they long for the “good old days!” A wife said to her retired husband, “What are you planning to do today?” He replied, “Nothing.” She said, “But you did that yesterday.” He said, “I know, but I’m not finished yet.” Perhaps this is why someone commented that a husband’s retirement can become a wife’s full-time job!