Veteran Angelique Kerber of Germany, who is looking to reach her third Wimbledon final, takes on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Tuesday in the 2021 Wimbledon women's quarterfinals. The match is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. ET from London. Kerber advanced in the 2021 Wimbledon bracket with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Cori Gauff in the fourth round, while Muchova defeated Paula Badosa Gibert 7-6 (6), 6-4. This will be the first meeting between the two this year. Kerber, 33, has compiled 13 career singles titles, including the 2018 Wimbledon championship. Muchova, 24, has one WTA championship and two ITF titles.