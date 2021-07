His catching out of the back field is incredible and if I had to put money on it I’d say he’s the best pass catching RB in the class. No, I haven’t studied a lot of these guys in the class but with what I’ve seen I haven’t seen much guys catch the ball like he can out of the backfield in the last couple years. Another plus is he’s 5’9 210 so once it’s in his hands all I have to say is good luck DBs! Go Tigers!