Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

A New England Ice Cream Shop Offers Up A Crab Rangoon Sundae

By Joey
Posted by 
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are ice cream shops all across New England always look to push the boundaries of what you may be willing to try when it comes to new flavors. A couple of years ago, Lib's Dairy Treats in Portland, Maine made headlines by serving up a sour pickle flavored soft serve. It was a hit and people keep waiting for more. But it's not just Lib's finding ways to bend the mind when it comes to ice cream, a shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts paired a traditional ice cream sundae with something you'd never even imagine, Crab Rangoon's.

1019therock.com
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Portland, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New England#Sundae#Food Drink#Lib S Dairy Treats#Biggart Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mars Hill, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Popular Mars Hill Takeout Restaurant Burns

The Rusty Crab in Mars Hill has become a popular local take-out restaurant during the summer over the past couple of years. Sometime in the early hours of Monday morning the shack located on route 1 in Mars Hill caught fire and suffered extensive damage. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
Lisbon, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

The Moxie Festival Is Canceled But Some Of The Events Are Still Happening

There may be no festival this year, but some of the scheduled events are still happening!. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival has been held on the second weekend in July in Lisbon, Maine. A few months back when organizers pulled the plug on this iconic event, no one knew what the future held in terms of large gatherings, but here we are smack dab in the summer of 2021, and things are getting back to normal. And while a yearly event of this magnitude can't be thrown together quickly, not all hope is lost. There are still things to do while chugging an ice cold Moxie. And with the prospect of a three day weekend coming, up seems like a great time to hit the open road and have some fun.
Aroostook County, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Where is the Best Spot in The County for a Selfie? Show us

Did you know that today is National Selfie Day? I'm sure having national selfie day on a Monday is not ideal for many after a long weekend of sunshine and awaiting the official arrival of the summer season. The blog Cheapism recently deployed their team to discover the best places to take a selfie in each state but they did not consider how large and scenic Maine can be. How do you narrow the sites down to one location?