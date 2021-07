Issue/question continues to be why there are so few top American players. Other than possibly Korda and Gauff I do not see any new top 10/15 Americans in the near future. I just checked the latest men's rankings as of June 28 , which does not have any Wimbledon results. There 9 Americans in the top 100 and and 4 in the top 50 with Opelka at 32, Isner at 33, and Korda at 50. Brandon Nakashima is 138, but should move up some after qualifying at Wimbledon. Kenin and Serena are in the top 10, so the women are doing much better.