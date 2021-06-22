Cancel
Sports

Only 4 (Isner Sandgren,Giron,Johnson) American college players in top 100

By 1969hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 18 days ago

And only 1 (Isner) in the top 50. This is not a very good showing, but when there are only 10 total Americans in the top 100, maybe it is not all that bad.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
