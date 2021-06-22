The Biggest Thing That Therapy Has Taught Me About My Anxiety
I’ve been in and out of therapy since college. And each time I’ve gone to therapy, I’ve learned something new about myself. Finding the right therapist is a challenge, but every therapist I’ve seen has taught me something about myself. We always think we know ourselves, but when an objective person — like a therapist — is speaking to you and asking you thoughtful questions, you start to realize some truths about yourself you never understood before.themighty.com