Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Biggest Thing That Therapy Has Taught Me About My Anxiety

Posted by 
TheMighty
TheMighty
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve been in and out of therapy since college. And each time I’ve gone to therapy, I’ve learned something new about myself. Finding the right therapist is a challenge, but every therapist I’ve seen has taught me something about myself. We always think we know ourselves, but when an objective person — like a therapist — is speaking to you and asking you thoughtful questions, you start to realize some truths about yourself you never understood before.

themighty.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheMighty

TheMighty

Burbank, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

 https://themighty.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
EconomyGreenwichTime

10 Things Working with 100 Coaches Has Taught Me

Since January 2015, I have worked with multiple mindset and fitness coaches, financial advisors, real estate investors and agents, business owners, and global businesses. It's funny how you become attuned to certain commonalities that fuel success after a period of time. I consider myself fortunate to be among such sharp minds.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Mental Healthcolumbusparent.com

Family Therapy: Learning to Keep Anxiety in Check

Anxiety always tries to help. Sometimes, it tries too hard. I’m writing this just days before achieving “full vaccination” status—two weeks after my final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I’ve read the CDC reports (I’m geeky like that), and I know what it says I can do afterward with relative safety. I can see vaccinated friends and family. I can go to ball games again. I can even eat on restaurant patios. At least, I can do those things until anxiety pops up and says, “Wait just a second …”
YogaFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

You Are Not Alone: Dealing with anxiety as things return to 'normal'

After more than a year of major changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people are feeling anxiety when it comes to going back to ‘normal.’. Mask mandates are going away, people are returning to the office, social events and public gatherings are back on…all signs that we’re gearing up for a post-pandemic world.
YogaThrive Global

The Reasons to Get Anxiety Therapy While Going Through This Pandemic by Eric Dalius

Anxiety comes without warnings. It could be a result of any traumatic events. A failed relationship, job loss, stress at work, and financial stress are a few examples of factors that might cause anxiety. Taking pain killers or tranquilizers may soothe you instantly, but it can’t be a permanent solution. Consulting a therapist who offers the best anxiety counseling is a good decision. When no medicine can cure an anxiety problem, a self-recovery workout recommended by the therapist will curb the multitude of health and mental issues you have been dealing.
EnvironmentThrive Global

5 Things I Learned About Anxiety During Hurricane Elsa

“It feels like you are always holding back a scream. It feels like you are a balloon in a room of pin-edged everything. Like you are a hostage to irrationality and even when you observe yourself being “dramatic”, the feeling of panic still ensues. You can’t just snap out of it. One breath away from bursting into tears. Anxiety is very real. It’s hard to feel safe in your own body. It’s not a punchline or a scapegoat to get out of responsibility. For some, it’s a daily struggle to fight to be ‘normal’. It’s a feeling of hopelessness when you think you have turned a corner and the very next moment, you are back where you started. Robbed from lightheartedness and laughter and the ability to be social. What’s stolen, is your personality. It is taxing. But, most of all, it’s lonely. It’s distressing not knowing when it’s going to get better, like not for a day or a few hours, but like actually better! It feels weak and scary and makes you not want to get out of bed. It changes your whole body and then it changes how you exist in the world.
Mental HealthMic

Sound therapy for anxiety is not a new concept but it had a surprising effect on me

Like some 40 million other Americans, or about 18% of the US population, I live with an anxiety disorder — generalized anxiety disorder, to be exact, characterized by excessive, persistent anxiety or worry, which can fray relationships, as well as work performance. I take anti-anxiety medication, which helps dampen the background hum of anxiety, at least enough to make it easier to employ the coping strategies I’ve learned in therapy. But since I know my anxiety will never completely vanish, I’m always game to experiment with different ways of managing it. Last weekend, I looked into whether sound healing could help with my anxiety.
Mental HealthWGNtv.com

Boost your mood — laugh for better mental health

Form your lips into a smile and you’ll feel better – even faking it helps. With mental health concerns at crisis levels during the coronavirus pandemic, laughter may be part of the path to a better mood. WGN’s Medical Watch team first met Tanaz Bambood and her “laughter yoga” in...
Mental Healthsnntv.com

When to Seek Therapy for Anxiety

Originally Posted On: When to Seek Therapy for Anxiety – Best Advice Zone. Mental illness affects more than one in five or approximately 51.5 million people in the US. Of these individuals, close to 20% or 48 million have anxiety disorders (ADs). That makes ADs the most prevalent mental illness in the nation.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Attachment Styles and Borderline Personality Disorder

There are different presentations of borderline personality disorder, including classic BPD, quiet BPD, and high-functioning BPD. Which type someone displays may depend on their attachment styles, adopted from childhood. People who are high on the anxiety dimension are more likely to have a negative view of themselves and have dependency...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Meditation Help with Bipolar Disorder Symptoms?

For people with bipolar disorder, meditation and mindfulness may help with mood, emotional regulation, and stress management over time. For some people with bipolar disorder, meditation may be recommended as an add-on to their treatment plan. Some people living with bipolar disorder are known to. , meaning they may focus...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Three Things People Say That Annoy Psychologists

TV and movies often propagate stereotypes about psychologists as weird or blundering at best, and unethical or even malevolent at worst. People often make assumptions about what psychologists do, including that all psychologists are therapists. Psychology is an expansive discipline, based in science, that involves studying the mind, brain, and...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Pandemic Hangover

Life for all of us changed in more ways than one. Month after month, our levels of tolerance and resilience continue to be challenged. For some, life became simpler as a result of the new boundaries put in place. Those who constantly battled FOMO or social anxiety seemed to appreciate the decrease in pressure and comfort provided by the societal constraints of Covid-19. Others experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression as they watched their connections, roles, and structure diminish.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy