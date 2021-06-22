Cancel
Business

Ex-Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos joins Alfa Romeo

By Jack Warrick
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlejandro Mesonero-Romanos will join Alfa Romeo as head of design following his departure from Dacia earlier this year. The Spanish car designer will join the brand on 1 July, focusing on the Italian firm’s electrification efforts and modernisation process, reporting to Jean-Pierre Ploué, chief design officer at Stellantis. “Alejandro’s arrival...

