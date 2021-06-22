Ex-Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos joins Alfa Romeo

When an automaker is in turbulent times, sometimes all it takes is the right person to turn it all around. Take Jaguar and Land Rover for example – two companies that have been plagued by quality and reliability issues to the point that the whole world knows just how bad they really are. And I’m not even exaggerating, either. In What Car’s 2020 reliability survey, Land Rover landed dead last in position No. 31 with a score of 78.2-percent, or 10-percent less than Renault at 87.6-percent in position No. 30. Jaguar did a little better in position 21 with a score of 91.8-percent, but you get the idea – neither company is known for two things that matter the most. There was even a protest at JLR’s Shanghai headquarters in 2018 over poor performance. For 2021 and beyond, however, both brands could very well see a completely different fortune.