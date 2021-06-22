Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, NY

Nathan Goodale Promoted to Professor

By Holly Foster
hamilton.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton President David Wippman announced the promotion of Associate Professor of Anthropology and Associate Dean of Faculty Nathan Goodale to the rank of professor, effective July 1. An interdisciplinary practitioner of scientific anthropological archaeology, he also teaches within the Geoarchaeology Program and currently directs the Digital Arts Program. He earned...

www.hamilton.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Clinton, NY
Education
Hamilton, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthropology#The Digital Arts Program#American Antiquity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Archaeology
Related
CollegesThe Conversation

Professor Daynia Ballot

I am a full Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), former Head of the Neonatal Unit/ Paediatric ICU at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) and Head of the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits. I completed my MBBCh at Wits in 1982 and worked as a Research Fellow with Prof Thomas Bothwell in the Iron and Red Cell Metabolic Unit in 1984. I completed my PhD in 1989. I qualified as a paediatrician with the FCPaeds in 1990 and registered as a neonatologist in 1993. I was appointed as a specialist in the Neonatal/ Paediatric Intensive Care unit at CMJAH in 1990 and a principal specialist in 2001. I was promoted to Associate Professor at Wits in 2002, and full Professor in 2019. I enjoy clinical work, but also have a strong interest in research and training. I have supervised 22 MMeds, 9 MSc and 1 PhD to completion. I am currently supervising or co-supervising an additional 30 postgraduate students (22 MMed, 5 MSc and 3 PhD). I have a C2 rating with the National Research Foundation rated researcher. I have over 90 DHET accredited publications and four book chapters, with several more publications under consideration. I completed 137 peer reviews for national and international journals and was rated one of the top ten peer reviewers in South Africa in 2017. I have raised more than R 7 million in grants for my research program Project to Improve Neonatal Care (PRINCE) which was recognized at Faculty level in July 2016.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Elkin named UB Distinguished Professor

Peter L. Elkin, professor and chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has been named a UB Distinguished Professor. The UB Distinguished Professor designation was created by the Office of the Provost to recognize full professors who have achieved true distinction...
Irvine, CAuci.edu

Remembering Professor Martin Schechter

On June 7, Professor Martin Schechter of the UC Irvine Department of Mathematics passed away while in Jerusalem. Schechter, born in 1930, received his masters and Ph.D. from New York University in 1957, and he started as a professor at UCI in 1993. His research focused on subjects ranging from partial differential equations to quantum mechanics. Schechter authored eight books, including a popular functional analysis textbook, as well as over 250 publications. “Remarkably, he remained active in research way into his 80s,” said Svetlana Jitomirskaya, a fellow UCI professor and colleague in the math department. “As an editor, I periodically asked him to referee, and he would usually send a report within a week — a huge rarity.” One of his past postdoctoral fellows, Kanishka Perera, now a professor at the Florida Institute of Technology, described Schechter as someone who was easy to work with, and described some of Schechter’s most notable academic achievements, including a mathematical notion he described in a 1992 paper that’s now a mainstay in mathematical parlance called “Schechter-Tintarev linking.” And according to one of his colleagues in the math department, Professor Rachel Lehman, Schechter was someone who was not only an expert in the areas of mathematics he studied, he also knew how to communicate it in a way that his students could understand. “I always remember what a clear and patient explanation he had,” said Lehman. “He never made you feel stupid and was always there to help you. Most of my classmates and I used to always discuss how we loved how he would start each lecture with a five- to ten-minute summary about what he closed with the lecture before, rather than just jumping into a new topic without any segue or rationale. He truly was a brilliant mathematician, professor, and person.”
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Psychology Professor Wins Distinguished Faculty Award

Milton A. Fuentes honored by NJ Psychological Association Academic & Scientific Affairs. Posted in: Humanities and Social Sciences, Research. Milton A. Fuentes, professor and coordinator of Undergraduate Advising for Psychology, has been selected for the 2021 New Jersey Psychological Association Academic & Scientific Affairs’ Distinguished Faculty Award, which will formally be awarded at the 2021 NJPA Virtual Fall Conference Award Ceremony.
ScienceMIT Technology Review

Two new Institute Professors

Arup K. Chakraborty and Paula Hammond ’84, PhD ’93, have been named Institute Professors, the highest honor for MIT faculty members. Chakraborty, the founding director of MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES), is a pioneer in applying computational techniques to immunology. His work has led to discoveries about the functioning of T cells and contributed to the development of potential vaccines for highly mutable pathogens such as HIV.
Columbia, KYadairvoice.com

LWC professor Mollis dies at 45

Beloved Lindsey Wilson College English Professor Kara Louise Mollis, an accomplished scholar in 19th and 20th century American literature and women’s and gender studies, died on Thursday, June 24. She was 45. “All of us who know and love Kara will remember her as a rising star at Lindsey Wilson...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Marywood professor guides students to success

Renee Jourdanais guides the next generation of helpers with her experienced hand. The upstate New York native has spent more than two decades sharing her knowledge of the speech-language pathology world with students at her alma mater, Marywood University. As assistant professor of practice and clinic director, Jourdanais provides undergraduate and graduate students with the knowledge they need to succeed in the field and helps them hone their skills at the on-campus clinic.
Lancaster, PAfandm.edu

Beloved Professor Earns Distinguished Service Award

From his office in Gerhart House to the provost’s office in Old Main to classrooms around the Franklin & Marshall campus, the spirit of Michael Billig looms large. “He was dedicated to his colleagues, devoted to his family, a phenomenal teacher, a memorable lecturer, and a colleague who was deeply invested in knowing the folks around him and supporting the folks around him,” said Scott Smith, associate professor and chair of anthropology.
Collegesdublincitizen.com

Professor presented award for research

Dr. Rosalinda Ortiz in the Communication Studies Department at Tarleton State University was awarded Ball State University’s Distinguished Dissertation Award for her research on Hispanic students’ progress through dual credit programs. Dr. Amanda Latz, Ortiz’s adviser, nominated her dissertation, Illuminating Liminal Spaces: A Phenomenological Investigation of Hispanic Students’ First-Year Experience...
Books & Literaturelascrucesbulletin.com

Harvard professor highlights Sage Library Zoom presentation

Sage Branch of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will host author Andrew H. Knoll in a Zoom presentation about his book, “A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. There is no charge to attend. The public is welcome. Send...
NIH Director's Blog

Interview With NCCIH Scientific Review Officer Patrick Still, Ph.D.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) Research Blog team sat down with Patrick Still, Ph.D., to talk about his role as a scientific review officer (SRO) at NCCIH and how this position supports the mission of the National Institutes of Health. As an SRO, Dr. Still coordinates...
Collegesuga.edu

Bartolomeo awarded predoctoral NIH fellowship

University of Georgia doctoral candidate Lisa Bartolomeo has been awarded an F31 grant from the National Institutes of Health. The Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Individual Predoctoral Fellowship is given to enhance the diversity of the health-related workforce and support the research training of predoctoral students from populations traditionally underrepresented in the biomedical, behavioral, or clinical research workforce.
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

Rivadeneyra appointed associate dean for Academic Programs and Student Success

The College of Arts and Sciences has announced that Dr. Rocio Rivadeneyra, associate professor of psychology and interim chair of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, has been appointed associate dean for Academic Programs and Student Success, effective July 1, 2021. “We are delighted to have Dr. Rocio Rivadeneyra...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

Career Conversations: Q&A with Molecular Biologist Hong Liu

“A scientific career is really worth it,” says Hong Liu, Ph.D., an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. Check out the highlights of our interview with Dr. Liu below to learn about his journey as a scientist and his advice for students.
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

Scholarship renamed for former art professor

TIFTON — The newly renamed Dr. and Mrs. Vincent A. Keesee and Marian Girtman Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will enable art students to carry on the legacy of Dr. Vincent A. Keesee, a former ABAC art and humanities professor who passed away March 9. “Dr. Keesee was a...
Winchester, VAsu.edu

Shenandoah Business Professor Featured On WalletHub

Shenandoah University School of Business Eldon R. Lindsey Chair of Free Enterprise and Professor of Economics and Finance Clifford F. Thies, Ph.D., is featured as an expert on a Wallet Hub webpage providing information on credit cards. In his Q&A, Dr. Thies talks about credit card safety and the pitfalls people encounter when picking credit cards.
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

A Peak Into Professors’ Bookshelves and Home Libraries

The first month of the semester sees students reveling in the mild Ohio summer, many curling up with a book in Tappan Square or seeking out a quiet spot in the library. Amidst research, lesson plans, and grading, professors too are finding time to read. Whether devouring some-light hearted fiction, finding hope in the Avatar: The Last Airbender comic set, or reckoning with climate change through the lens of science fiction, Professors’ bookshelves are prime territory for good stories: both within the books they contain and in the memories of how those books got there.
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

OBU announces hiring of two professors

Two new professors have joined the faculty at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Dr. Jonathan Ashbach was hired as assistant professor of political science. Ashbach comes to OBU from Baylor University, officially joining the faculty in July ahead of the fall 2021 semester. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in...
Clarksville, ARozarks.edu

Bumbach Named Assistant Professor of Music

Dr. Matthew Bumbach will join University of the Ozarks as the new assistant professor of music, beginning the Fall 2021 Semester. Bumbach (Boom-bahk) has served as an assistant professor of music and director of choirs at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City since 2017. He held those same titles at College of Central Florida in Ocala from 2010 to 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy