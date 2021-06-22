Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

How One Pennsylvania Lawmaker Billed Taxpayers $1.8 Million in Expenses

By Staff, Spotlight PA
explore venango
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — The legislature was on break. Policymaking in the Capitol had ground to a halt. But State Rep. Chris Sainato was about to cash in — again. (Byline: Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA and Brad Bumsted, Sam Janesch, and Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus. Photo caption: “I can’t believe that,” Rep. Chris Sainato said in a recent interview when told of his expenses. “I don’t know where you are getting $1.8 million.” Photo credit: Tom Cherry/Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.)

explorevenango.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Economy, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lewistown, PA
City
Coatesville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Western Pennsylvania#Department Of Military#Democrat#House#Gop#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy