How One Pennsylvania Lawmaker Billed Taxpayers $1.8 Million in Expenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The legislature was on break. Policymaking in the Capitol had ground to a halt. But State Rep. Chris Sainato was about to cash in — again. (Byline: Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA and Brad Bumsted, Sam Janesch, and Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus. Photo caption: “I can’t believe that,” Rep. Chris Sainato said in a recent interview when told of his expenses. “I don’t know where you are getting $1.8 million.” Photo credit: Tom Cherry/Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.)