Disney Streaming Services tapped Ajay Arora, previously Netflix’s director of product innovation for growth, as senior VP of product, commerce and experimentation. In the new role, Arora will oversee and build out the Disney Streaming group’s commerce and experimentation teams in San Francisco, where he will be based, as well as in New York and Los Angeles. His team will support projects for Disney’s suite of streaming services: Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Star Plus. Arora reports to Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of product an design for Disney Streaming.