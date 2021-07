Of the premier attractions on Maui, catching a sunset at Haleakalā—which in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) means “house of the sun”—should be at the top of your list of things to do. From the summit, just over 10,000 feet in elevation, you can watch the sun gradually fall below the horizon as the clouds turn into shades of fiery colors and, after it’s all over, gaze down upon the island of Maui as it slowly fades away to darkness. It is a truly unforgettable memory. It can, however, also be frustrating to plan, as the mountain is almost always packed with residents and visitors all looking to catch the show. So, to make your life just a bit easier, we’ve compiled five tips on how to make sure your Haleakalā sunset experience is a pleasant one.