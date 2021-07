For my event recap of the German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum, I could give you a day-by-day, session-by-session summary of what happened and my thoughts on each session. However, I want to talk about what the Brussels Forum was to me, as well as some of the themes and topics that were frequently brought up. Yes, it was a great way to meet people and speak to experts in the fields I am interested in and a wonderful opportunity to learn, but more than that it was a reminder for me. A reminder that despite all the problems the world is facing, despite the increasing number of challenges that need to be overcome, there is still a lot to be hopeful about for the future.