Dierks Bentley takes “Gone” to the top of the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart this week, notching a notable 20th career No. 1. “I really can’t believe I have 20 No. 1’s at country radio,” Bentley shares. “I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that ‘What Was I Thinking’ was going to be my first No. One. It’s a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top. I am so appreciative of Country radio for all the support they have given me from the beginning…it’s been a great ride.”