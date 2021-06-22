Cancel
600,000 deaths later, time for a "Negligent Genocide" inquest?

To be fair, there had always been quite a bit of disconnect in Washington DC between reality and hallucinatory fantasy. But apparently the Covid 19 pandemic has astronomically widened that sanity gap. Just look at the inexcusable but cataclysmic (mis)handling of the pandemic itself. With a callous--perhaps even intentional--disregard of science, and certainly of the disproportionately high rate of victims among seniors and black and brown minorities, the US government bears a major, even pivotal, responsibility for causing hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths. Yet, instead of funding a multi-million-dollar Congressional Commission to thoroughly investigate how the world's #1 funded health system became the global Covid 19 mortality capital, Uncle Sam's bi-partisan consensus was to launch a political witch hunt--via the historically-discredited U.S. "intelligence" agencies(the very same ones that "stove-piped" the fake Iraqi WMD findings)--to venture on an ideologically-inspired wild goose chase, to ferret out a dubious "Wuhan virus lab leak" conjecture, based on less evidence than even Condi Rice's "mushroom cloud" warning of 2002! That is the classic 'Bait-and-Switch" ploy of a serial liar. Seriously, folks, if we as a society can--and do--convict drunk drivers who cause traffic deaths on innocent victims, then it's high time we, as a civilized society that we claim to be, collectively demand that the US Congress convene a "Negligent Genocide" investigation/prosecution, on this truly highest crime of the 21st century.

