Salata Salad Kitchen Continues Growth Throughout Houston With a New Location in The Woodlands

The new Salata location in The Woodlands makes fresh, healthy meal options even more accessible to the Houston area. The Woodlands Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins will be prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.