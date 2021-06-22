Mountain Mike’s Pizza Arrives In Upland

Mountain Mike's Pizza is opening its first Upland, California, location in San Bernardino's Upland Village Plaza near Burlington. "After moving to Southern California from India, I worked for many years as a teenager in the food industry where I developed an appreciation for serving my community and working with restaurants that provided a place for families to gather and also found unique ways to give back to the people who supported them," First-time Mountain Mike's franchisee Sunny Singh said in the release. "As I've grown as an adult, and experienced success in other industries, I've always been motivated by my teen experiences to one day align with a pizza brand that serves a community as much as it serves great food, and Mountain Mike's delivers on this promise."