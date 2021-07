Investing.com – House prices fell 0.5% in June as some of the UK government’s measures to support the housing market during the pandemic have begun to roll off. It was the first time this year that Halifax's house price index had fallen on a monthly basis. The news comes as the stamp duty holiday in the UK starts to be slowly tapered. Initially due to run until the end of March this year, Chancellor Sunak lengthened the scheme until June where homebuyers did not have to pay stamp duty on the first £500,000 of their purchase price.