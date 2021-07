The Added Capabilities Allow Companies to Action Customer Data Bi-Directionally Across All Channels and Touchpoints in a Secure Environment. Sailthru, a CM Group brand and the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced a new integration with Segment, a leading customer data platform (CDP). The bi-directional integration makes it easy for companies to achieve a new level of unified customer communication and insight, paving the way for a scalable, data-driven future. With first- and zero-party data management more crucial than ever, Sailthru customers can easily access data from any channel or touchpoint to react in real time and create a better omnichannel experience.