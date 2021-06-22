Cancel
Cancer

LINC00842 inactivates transcription co-regulator PGC-1α to promote pancreatic cancer malignancy through metabolic remodelling

By Xudong Huang, Ling Pan, Zhixiang Zuo, Mei Li, Lingxing Zeng, Rui Li, Ying Ye, Jialiang Zhang, Guandi Wu, Ruihong Bai, Lisha Zhuang, Lusheng Wei, Yanfen Zheng, Jiachun Su, Junge Deng, Shuang Deng, Shaoping Zhang, Shihao Zhu, Xu Che, Chengfeng Wang, Chen Wu, Rufu Chen, Dongxin Lin, Jian Zheng
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe molecular mechanism underlying pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) malignancy remains unclear. Here, we characterize a long intergenic non-coding RNA LINC00842 that plays a role in PDAC progression. LINC00842 expression is upregulated in PDAC and induced by high concentration of glucose via transcription factor YY1. LINC00842 binds to and prevents acetylated PGC-1α from deacetylation by deacetylase SIRT1 to form PGC-1α, an important transcription co-factor in regulating cellular metabolism. LINC00842 overexpression causes metabolic switch from mitochondrial oxidative catabolic process to fatty acid synthesis, enhancing the malignant phenotypes of PDAC cells. High LINC00842 levels are correlated with elevated acetylated- PGC-1α levels in PDAC and poor patient survival. Decreasing LINC00842 level and inhibiting fatty acid synthase activity significantly repress PDAC growth and invasiveness in mouse pancreatic xenograft or patient-derived xenograft models. These results demonstrate that LINC00842 plays a role in promoting PDAC malignancy and thus might serve as a druggable target.

#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Pdac#Ppargc1a#Pgc 1 Myc
