Comprehensive molecular profiling of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma

By Masaaki Nagano, Shinji Kohsaka, Takuo Hayashi, Toshihide Ueno, Shinya Kojima, Aya Shinozaki-Ushiku, Shigeki Morita, Masumi Tsuda, Shinya Tanaka, Toshiya Shinohara, Yuko Omori, Fumiko Sugaya, Hiroaki Kato, Yoshiaki Narita, Jun Nakajima, Kenji Suzuki, Kazuya Takamochi, Hiroyuki Mano
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation regarding the molecular features of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma (PPC) is insufficient. Here, we performed next-generation sequencing to determine the genomic and transcriptomic profiles of PPC. We sequenced the DNAs and RNAs of 78 specimens from 52 patients with PPC. We analyzed 15 PPC cases to identify intratumoral differences in gene alterations, tumor mutation burden (TMB), RNA expression, and PD-L1 expression between epithelial and sarcomatoid components. The genomic alterations of six cases of primary tumors and corresponding metastatic tumors were analyzed. KRAS mutations (27%) were the most common driver mutations, followed by EGFR (8%), and MET (8%) mutations. Epithelial and sarcomatoid components shared activating driver mutations, and there were no significant differences in CD274 expression or TMB between the two components. However, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the sarcomatoid component of several cases compared with the epithelial component. Primary and metastatic tumors shared oncogenic mutations among genes such as KRAS and TP53, and additional alterations including NOTCH4 mutations were specifically identified in the metastatic regions. Our data suggest that therapies targeting activating driver mutations may be effective for patients with PPC and that immune checkpoint inhibitors of PPC may be recommended after careful assessment of PD-L1 expression in each epithelial and sarcomatoid component.

CancerNature.com

Identification of natural product modulators of Merkel cell carcinoma cell growth and survival

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare, but aggressive skin cancer the incidence of which has increased significantly in recent years. The majority of MCCs have incorporated Merkel cell polyomavirus (VP-MCC) while the remainder are virus-negative (VN-MCC). Although a variety of therapeutic options have shown promise in treating MCC, there remains a need for additional therapeutics as well as probes for better understanding MCC. A high-throughput screening campaign was used to assess the ability of > 25,000 synthetic and natural product compounds as well as > 20,000 natural product extracts to affect growth and survival of VN-MCC and VP-MCC cell lines. Sixteen active compounds were identified that have mechanisms of action reported in the literature along with a number of compounds with unknown mechanisms. Screening results with pure compounds suggest a range of potential targets for MCC including DNA damage, inhibition of DNA or protein synthesis, reactive oxygen species, and proteasome inhibition as well as NFκB inhibition while also suggesting the importance of zinc and/or copper binding. Many of the active compounds, particularly some of the natural products, have multiple reported targets suggesting that this strategy might be a particularly fruitful approach. Processing of several active natural product extracts resulted in the identification of additional MCC-active compounds. Based on these results, further investigations focused on natural products sources, particularly of fungal origin, are expected to yield further potentially useful modulators of MCC.
ScienceNature.com

Pulmonary adverse drug event data in hypertension with implications on COVID-19 morbidity

Hypertension is a recognized comorbidity for COVID-19. The association of antihypertensive medications with outcomes in patients with hypertension is not fully described. However, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), responsible for host entry of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) leading to COVID-19, is postulated to be upregulated in patients taking angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs). Here, we evaluated the occurrence of pulmonary adverse drug events (ADEs) in patients with hypertension receiving ACEIs/ARBs to determine if disparities exist between individual drugs within the respective classes using data from the FDA Spontaneous Reporting Systems. For this purpose, we proposed the proportional reporting ratio to provide a statistical summary for the commonality of an ADE for a specific drug as compared to the entire database for drugs in the same or other classes. In addition, a statistical procedure, multiple logistic regression analysis, was employed to correct hidden confounders when causative covariates are underreported or untrusted to correct analyses of drug-ADE combinations. To date, analyses have been focused on drug classes rather than individual drugs which may have different ADE profiles depending on the underlying diseases present. A retrospective analysis of thirteen pulmonary ADEs showed significant differences associated with quinapril and trandolapril, compared to other ACEIs and ARBs. Specifically, quinapril and trandolapril were found to have a statistically significantly higher incidence of pulmonary ADEs compared with other ACEIs as well as ARBs (P < 0.0001) for group comparison (i.e., ACEIs vs. ARBs vs. quinapril vs. trandolapril) and (P ≤ 0.0007) for pairwise comparison (i.e., ACEIs vs. quinapril, ACEIs vs. trandolapril, ARBs vs. quinapril, or ARBs vs. trandolapril). This study suggests that specific members of the ACEI antihypertensive class (quinapril and trandolapril) have a significantly higher cluster of pulmonary ADEs.
ChemistryNature.com

Surfactant-guided spatial assembly of nano-architectures for molecular profiling of extracellular vesicles

The controlled assembly of nanomaterials into desired architectures presents many opportunities; however, current preparations lack spatial precision and versatility in developing complex nano-architectures. Inspired by the amphiphilic nature of surfactants, we develop a facile approach to guide nanomaterial integration – spatial organization and distribution – in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Named surfactant tunable spatial architecture (STAR), the technology leverages the varied interactions of surfactants with nanoparticles and MOF constituents, respectively, to direct nanoparticle arrangement while molding the growing framework. By surfactant matching, the approach achieves not only tunable and precise integration of diverse nanomaterials in different MOF structures, but also fast and aqueous synthesis, in solution and on solid substrates. Employing the approach, we develop a dual-probe STAR that comprises peripheral working probes and central reference probes to achieve differential responsiveness to biomarkers. When applied for the direct profiling of clinical ascites, STAR reveals glycosylation signatures of extracellular vesicles and differentiates cancer patient prognosis.
CancerNature.com

Molecular cancer screening: in search of evidence

Cancer screening with germline genetic sequencing and liquid biopsy could facilitate early cancer detection. But testing if these technologies reduce the burden of cancer mortality will require rethinking how clinical trials are run. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, and the majority of cancer...
CancerNature.com

Whole-genome profiling of nasopharyngeal carcinoma reveals viral-host co-operation in inflammatory NF-κB activation and immune escape

Interplay between EBV infection and acquired genetic alterations during nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) development remains vague. Here we report a comprehensive genomic analysis of 70 NPCs, combining whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of microdissected tumor cells with EBV oncogene expression to reveal multiple aspects of cellular-viral co-operation in tumorigenesis. Genomic aberrations along with EBV-encoded LMP1 expression underpin constitutive NF-κB activation in 90% of NPCs. A similar spectrum of somatic aberrations and viral gene expression undermine innate immunity in 79% of cases and adaptive immunity in 47% of cases; mechanisms by which NPC may evade immune surveillance despite its pro-inflammatory phenotype. Additionally, genomic changes impairing TGFBR2 promote oncogenesis and stabilize EBV infection in tumor cells. Fine-mapping of CDKN2A/CDKN2B deletion breakpoints reveals homozygous MTAP deletions in 32-34% of NPCs that confer marked sensitivity to MAT2A inhibition. Our work concludes that NPC is a homogeneously NF-κB-driven and immune-protected, yet potentially druggable, cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Cemiplimab Approved in Europe for PD-L1+ NSCLC, Basal Cell Carcinoma

The European Commission has granted approval to cemiplimab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumor cells have at least 50% PD-L1 expression and no EGFR, ALK, or ROS1 aberrations and are ineligible for definitive chemoradiation. The European Commission has granted approval...
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Parkinson’s disease multimodal imaging: F-DOPA PET, neuromelanin-sensitive and quantitative iron-sensitive MRI

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative synucleinopathy characterized by the degeneration of neuromelanin (NM)-containing dopaminergic neurons and deposition of iron in the substantia nigra (SN). How regional NM loss and iron accumulation within specific areas of SN relate to nigro-striatal dysfunction needs to be clarified. We measured dopaminergic function in pre- and postcommissural putamen by [18F]DOPA PET in 23 Parkinson’s disease patients and 23 healthy control (HC) participants in whom NM content and iron load were assessed in medial and lateral SN, respectively, by NM-sensitive and quantitative R2* MRI. Data analysis consisted of voxelwise regressions testing the group effect and its interaction with NM or iron signals. In PD patients, R2* was selectively increased in left lateral SN as compared to healthy participants, suggesting a local accumulation of iron in Parkinson’s disease. By contrast, NM signal differed between PD and HC, without specific regional specificity within SN. Dopaminergic function in posterior putamen decreased as R2* increased in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with iron accumulation in the SN. Dopaminergic function was also positively correlated with NM signal in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with depigmentation in the SN. A complex relationship was detected between R2* in the lateral SN and NM signal in the medial SN. In conclusion, multimodal imaging reveals regionally specific relationships between iron accumulation and depigmentation within the SN of Parkinson’s disease and provides in vivo insights in its neuropathology.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Identification and characterization of a novel ELN mutation in congenital heart disease with pulmonary artery stenosis

Congenital heart defects, one of the most common birth defects, affect approximately 1% of live birth globally and remain the leading cause of infant mortality in developed countries. Utilizing the pathogenicity score and inheritance mode from whole exome sequencing results, a heterozygous mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) in elastin (ELN) was identified among 6,440 variants in a female proband born with an atrial septal defect accompanied by pulmonary artery stenosis. Results of RT-PCR showed that the mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) did not affect the expression levels of ELN mRNA but increased protein level. The content of ELN truncate (functional component) was significantly lower in both the intracellular and extracellular compartments after mutation. These results indicate that the ELN mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) affected the protein truncate, which may be a functional component of ELN and play crucial roles for this pedigree. Here we report of an ELN heterozygous variant associated with congenital heart disease accompanied with pulmonary artery stenosis, which is less common. Based on our results, we speculate that this may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes, and propose that the decrease of ELN protein level may cause this pedigree vascular abnormality, especially pulmonary artery stenosis, and reinforce the view that ELN insufficiency is the primary cause of these vascular lesions. This may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes. Thus, systematic analysis not only enables us to better understand the etiology of this disease but also contributes to clinical and prenatal diagnosis.
CancerNature.com

An ex vivo tumor fragment platform to dissect response to PD-1 blockade in cancer

Inhibitors of the PD-1–PD-L1 axis have been approved as therapy for many human cancers. In spite of the evidence for their widespread clinical activity, little is known about the immunological alterations that occur in human cancer tissue after PD-1 blockade. We developed and employed a patient-derived tumor fragment platform to dissect the early immunological response of human tumor tissue to ex vivo PD-1 blockade. We observed that the capacity of immune cells to be reactivated ex vivo was predictive of clinical response, and perturbation analyses identified tumor-resident T cells as a key component of this immunological response. In addition, through combined analysis of baseline properties and immune response capacity, we identified a new subgroup of infiltrated tumors that lacks the capacity to respond to PD-1 blockade. Finally, the baseline presence of tertiary lymphoid structures and their components correlated with the capacity of cancers to undergo intratumoral immune cell reactivation.
Cancerajmc.com

Study Identifies MAGEA3 as Novel Therapeutic Target in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Manipulating the expression of MAGEA3 can help block the growth of hepatocellular carcinoma. MAGEA3 may be an effective therapeutic target in helping to slow the progression of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a new study published in PLOS Genetics revealed. This includes decreasing cell proliferation and colony formation, as well as increasing cell apoptosis.
CancerNature.com

Implication of human endogenous retrovirus W family envelope in hepatocellular carcinoma promotes MEK/ERK-mediated metastatic invasiveness and doxorubicin resistance

Human endogenous retrovirus (HERVs), originating from exogenous retroviral infections of germ cells millions of years ago, have the potential for human diseases. Syncytin-1, an envelope protein encoded by the HERV W family, participates in the contexts of schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and several types of cancers. Nevertheless, there is no report on the expression pattern and potential mechanism of Syncytin-1 in HCC. Here we found Syncytin-1 expression was up-regulated in HCC compared to adjacent non-tumorous tissues, especially in advanced HCC. Syncytin-1 was an independent risk factor to predict vascular invasion, metastasis, larger tumor size, and poor prognosis in HCC patients. Further analysis discovered that Syncytin-1 overexpression positively associated with HCC patients with serum HBsAg positive. Functional experiments in vitro and in vivo demonstrated that Syncytin-1 enhanced cell proliferation, metastasis, and tumorigenicity in HCC. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK)/extracellular signal-regulated protein kinase (ERK) pathway was involved in HCC. Our clinical data indicated that the levels of phosphorylation MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 were increased in HCC comparing with adjacent non-tumorous tissues. It showed the linear correlation between Syncytin-1 expression and upregulated MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 phosphorylation levels in HCC. Furthermore, Syncytin-1 activated MEK/ERK pathway in HCC cells. In-depth research showed that the inflammation-activated MEK/ERK pathway was essential in Syncytin-1 promoted hepatocarcinogenesis. Syncytin-1 suppressed doxorubicin-induced apoptosis via MEK/ERK cascade. In conclusion, Syncytin-1 promoted HCC progression and doxorubicin resistance via the inflammation-activated MEK/ERK pathway. Our findings revealed that Syncytin-1 was a potential prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target for HCC.
ScienceNature.com

βA3/A1-crystallin regulates apical polarity and EGFR endocytosis in retinal pigmented epithelial cells

The retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) is a monolayer of multifunctional cells located at the back of the eye. High membrane turnover and polarization, including formation of actin-based apical microvilli, are essential for RPE function and retinal health. Herein, we demonstrate an important role for βA3/A1-crystallin in RPE. βA3/A1-crystallin deficiency leads to clathrin-mediated epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) endocytosis abnormalities and actin network disruption at the apical side that result in RPE polarity disruption and degeneration. We found that βA3/A1-crystallin binds to phosphatidylinositol transfer protein (PITPβ) and that βA3/A1-crystallin deficiency diminishes phosphatidylinositol 4,5-biphosphate (PI(4,5)P2), thus probably decreasing ezrin phosphorylation, EGFR activation, internalization, and degradation. We propose that βA3/A1-crystallin acquired its RPE function before evolving as a structural element in the lens, and that in the RPE, it modulates the PI(4,5)P2 pool through PITPβ/PLC signaling axis, coordinates EGFR activation, regulates ezrin phosphorylation and ultimately the cell polarity.
CancerNature.com

E-type prostanoid receptor 4 drives resolution of intestinal inflammation by blocking epithelial necroptosis

Inflammatory bowel diseases present with elevated levels of intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) death, which compromises the gut barrier, activating immune cells and triggering more IEC death. The endogenous signals that prevent IEC death and break this vicious cycle, allowing resolution of intestinal inflammation, remain largely unknown. Here we show that prostaglandin E2 signalling via the E-type prostanoid receptor 4 (EP4) on IECs represses epithelial necroptosis and induces resolution of colitis. We found that EP4 expression correlates with an improved IBD outcome and that EP4 activation induces a transcriptional signature consistent with resolution of intestinal inflammation. We further show that dysregulated necroptosis prevents resolution, and EP4 agonism suppresses necroptosis in human and mouse IECs. Mechanistically, EP4 signalling on IECs converges on receptor-interacting protein kinase 1 to suppress tumour necrosis factor-induced activation and membrane translocation of the necroptosis effector mixed-lineage kinase domain-like pseudokinase. In summary, our study indicates that EP4 promotes the resolution of colitis by suppressing IEC necroptosis.
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
CancerNature.com

Effective silencing of miR-126 after ischemic stroke by means of intravenous α-tocopherol–conjugated heteroduplex oligonucleotide in mice

Brain endothelial cells (BECs) are involved in the pathogenesis of ischemic stroke. Recently, several microRNAs (miRNAs) in BECs were reported to regulate the endothelial function in ischemic brain. Therefore, modulation of miRNAs in BECs by a therapeutic oligonucleotide to inhibit miRNA (antimiR) could be a useful strategy for treating ischemic stroke. However, few attempts have been made to achieve this strategy via systemic route due to lack of efficient delivery-method toward BECs. Here, we have developed a new technology for delivering an antimiR into BECs and silencing miRNAs in BECs, using a mouse ischemic stroke model. We designed a heteroduplex oligonucleotide, comprising an antimiR against miRNA-126 (miR-126) known as the endothelial-specific miRNA and its complementary RNA, conjugated to α-tocopherol as a delivery ligand (Toc-HDO targeting miR-126). Intravenous administration of Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 remarkably suppressed miR-126 expression in ischemic brain of the model mice. In addition, we showed that Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 was delivered into BECs more efficiently than the parent antimiR in ischemic brain, and that it was delivered more effectively in ischemic brain than non-ischemic brain of this model mice. Our study highlights the potential of this technology as a new clinical therapeutic option for ischemic stroke.
ScienceNature.com

FHL-1 interacts with human RPE cells through the α5β1 integrin and confers protection against oxidative stress

Retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells that underlie the neurosensory retina are essential for the maintenance of photoreceptor cells and hence vision. Interactions between the RPE and their basement membrane, i.e. the inner layer of Bruch’s membrane, are essential for RPE cell health and function, but the signals induced by Bruch’s membrane engagement, and their contributions to RPE cell fate determination remain poorly defined. Here, we studied the functional role of the soluble complement regulator and component of Bruch’s membrane, Factor H-like protein 1 (FHL-1). Human primary RPE cells adhered to FHL-1 in a manner that was eliminated by either mutagenesis of the integrin-binding RGD motif in FHL-1 or by using competing antibodies directed against the α5 and β1 integrin subunits. These short-term experiments reveal an immediate protein-integrin interaction that were obtained from primary RPE cells and replicated using the hTERT-RPE1 cell line. Separate, longer term experiments utilising RNAseq analysis of hTERT-RPE1 cells bound to FHL-1, showed an increased expression of the heat-shock protein genes HSPA6, CRYAB, HSPA1A and HSPA1B when compared to cells bound to fibronectin (FN) or laminin (LA). Pathway analysis implicated changes in EIF2 signalling, the unfolded protein response, and mineralocorticoid receptor signalling as putative pathways. Subsequent cell survival assays using H2O2 to induce oxidative stress-induced cell death suggest hTERT-RPE1 cells had significantly greater protection when bound to FHL-1 or LA compared to plastic or FN. These data show a non-canonical role of FHL-1 in protecting RPE cells against oxidative stress and identifies a novel interaction that has implications for ocular diseases such as age-related macular degeneration.
ScienceNature.com

A human three-dimensional neural-perivascular ‘assembloid’ promotes astrocytic development and enables modeling of SARS-CoV-2 neuropathology

Clinical evidence suggests the central nervous system is frequently impacted by SARS-CoV-2 infection, either directly or indirectly, although the mechanisms are unclear. Pericytes are perivascular cells within the brain that are proposed as SARS-CoV-2 infection points. Here we show that pericyte-like cells (PLCs), when integrated into a cortical organoid, are capable of infection with authentic SARS-CoV-2. Before infection, PLCs elicited astrocytic maturation and production of basement membrane components, features attributed to pericyte functions in vivo. While traditional cortical organoids showed little evidence of infection, PLCs within cortical organoids served as viral ‘replication hubs’, with virus spreading to astrocytes and mediating inflammatory type I interferon transcriptional responses. Therefore, PLC-containing cortical organoids (PCCOs) represent a new ‘assembloid’ model that supports astrocytic maturation as well as SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication in neural tissue; thus, PCCOs serve as an experimental model for neural infection.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.

