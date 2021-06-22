Cancel
Public Health

The Latest – NBC News: New warning about the delta COVID strain

By ADAMS NEWS
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new warning about a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus first discovered in India. While the Senate is taking up voting rights legislation this week with a key vote possible as soon as today. This is the latest news. Here’s Mark Mayfield.

#Covid#Nbc#Voting Rights#Delta#Nbc News#Covid
Public Healthwhbl.com

UK records 35,204 new ‘Delta’ COVID cases in latest week

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday. The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were...
Public Healthwach.com

Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.
Public Healthnews9.com

Delta Plus: As US Grapples With Delta Variant, India Raises Alarm Over A New COVID Strain Mutated From It

Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a "variant of concern."
Public Healthfox10phoenix.com

Delta variant: What to know about the spreading coronavirus strain

The fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus has been gaining traction worldwide since it was first detected in India. It’s a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries. In the U.S., it makes up at least 20% of reported COVID-19 cases and is expected to become the dominant strain in the country, according to health officials.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Vaccinated New Yorker Tests Positive For “More Dangerous” COVID-19 Delta Strain

A vaccinated New Yorker has tested positive for the "more infectious and more dangerous" COVID-19 Deltra strain. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan was notified by New York State health officials that a vaccinated Ulster County resident tested positive for the Delta strain of COVID-19. "This incident is a critical reminder that while we have made great strides in fighting this virus, we are not out of the woods yet," said Ryan.
Public Healthwbrc.com

Doctors worry about new COVID-19 variant ‘Delta Plus’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders are now establishing another concerning strain that has emerged from that first Delta variant. It’s called Delta Plus. Officials with the state health department said the Delta Plus variant has not been detected in Alabama yet, but they say it looks to be even more contagious than the other strains.
Public HealthTODAY.com

WHO says COVID-19 Delta variant is most transmissible strain

The World Health Organization is out with a new warning about the COVID-19 Delta variant, calling it the most transmissible yet. Meanwhile, Iceland has become the first country in Europe to lift all of its COVID-19 restrictions and the first cruise ship to set sail from the U.S. in 15 months is set to depart later this Saturday.
Troup County, GALaGrange Daily News

COVID’s Delta strain more easily transferrable

People should be concerned about a relatively new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19 that originated in India in late 2020, according to pulmonary and critical care doctor Kenneth Horlander, MD, who works at Emory at LaGrange and Wellstar West Georgia in LaGrange. “[People] should know that the Delta strain is,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

