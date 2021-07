On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick convened a Supreme Court brain trust to unpack the end of the 2020 term and analyze the shape of the court and the ramifications of its decisions. Lithwick is joined by Melissa Murray, professor at NYU School of Law and co-host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny; Jeffrey Fisher, Stanford Law School professor and co-director of Stanford’s Supreme Court Litigation clinic; Perry Grossman, senior staff attorney at the New York Civil Liberties Union’s Voting Rights Project; and Slate’s own Mark Joseph Stern. A portion of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.