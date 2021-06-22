Weekly USDA crop report
SPRINGFIELD – There were 6.1 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 20. Statewide, the average temperature was 75.2 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.72 inches, 0.27 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 28 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 30 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.www.wjbc.com