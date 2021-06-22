Cancel
Springfield, IL

Weekly USDA crop report

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – There were 6.1 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 20. Statewide, the average temperature was 75.2 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.72 inches, 0.27 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 28 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 30 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.

