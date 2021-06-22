Cancel
Portland, ME

A New England Ice Cream Shop Offers Up A Crab Rangoon Sundae

There are ice cream shops all across New England always look to push the boundaries of what you may be willing to try when it comes to new flavors. A couple of years ago, Lib's Dairy Treats in Portland, Maine made headlines by serving up a sour pickle flavored soft serve. It was a hit and people keep waiting for more. But it's not just Lib's finding ways to bend the mind when it comes to ice cream, a shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts paired a traditional ice cream sundae with something you'd never even imagine, Crab Rangoon's.

Mars Hill, ME
Q 96.1

Popular Mars Hill Takeout Restaurant Burns

The Rusty Crab in Mars Hill has become a popular local take-out restaurant during the summer over the past couple of years. Sometime in the early hours of Monday morning the shack located on route 1 in Mars Hill caught fire and suffered extensive damage. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
Maine State
Q 96.1

A Farewell to Single-Use Plastic Bags On Their Last Day In Maine

It's been lingering for some time but the day is nearly upon us. Today is the last day of the single-use plastic bag not being banned here in the State of Maine. In 2019, the Maine Legislature set a date to ban the single-use carry-out plastic bags here in the State of Maine. We waited for April 22, 2020 to roll around for the official banning to begin but due to the pandemic, held off until now. And, now, with a long anticipation of the banning we must now change our ways.
Lisbon, ME
Q 96.1

The Moxie Festival Is Canceled But Some Of The Events Are Still Happening

There may be no festival this year, but some of the scheduled events are still happening!. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival has been held on the second weekend in July in Lisbon, Maine. A few months back when organizers pulled the plug on this iconic event, no one knew what the future held in terms of large gatherings, but here we are smack dab in the summer of 2021, and things are getting back to normal. And while a yearly event of this magnitude can't be thrown together quickly, not all hope is lost. There are still things to do while chugging an ice cold Moxie. And with the prospect of a three day weekend coming, up seems like a great time to hit the open road and have some fun.
Maine State
Q 96.1

Take A Peek At What Maine Fairs Were Like 40 Years Ago

Agricultural fairs are a way of life here in Maine. We don't just have a lot of fairs, we have some of the biggest (and best) fairs in New England. The Windsor Fair, the Fryeburg Fair, the Bangor State Fair, the Skowhegan Fair, and the Monmouth Fair, just to name a few.
Maine State
Q 96.1

There is a Full Strawberry Moon Tonight, Maine

Tonight's full moon is the last supermoon of the year. That's when this:. The moon comes closest to Earth in its orbit. So it does look even closer, larger and brighter than a regular full moon. Even with the naked eye. Tonight's full moon, a.k.a. the 'Strawberry' moon, should be very easy to see after the sun sets and until the sun rises again early tomorrow morning. The skies are forecast to be clear. And tonight is the peak night for visibility. It should be viewable tomorrow night into Saturday morning as well, but not quite as close. Reach out and touch it tonight.
Maine State
Q 96.1

Hilarious Maine Cartoon Characters Will Return In A New Episode

When it comes to having a laugh about what it's like to live and work in Maine, our friends at O'Chang Comics based in Rockland really know how make it happen. They have a deep understanding of the unique characters that we are likely to encounter around here. Or maybe you see yourself when you watch their hilarious cartoon shorts.
Aroostook County, ME
Q 96.1

Where is the Best Spot in The County for a Selfie? Show us

Did you know that today is National Selfie Day? I'm sure having national selfie day on a Monday is not ideal for many after a long weekend of sunshine and awaiting the official arrival of the summer season. The blog Cheapism recently deployed their team to discover the best places to take a selfie in each state but they did not consider how large and scenic Maine can be. How do you narrow the sites down to one location?
Maine State
Q 96.1

Free Fishing Weekend in Maine for Father’s day

Another free fishing weekend in Maine - and this time with a celebration for Father’s Day. You can register online and get outside with dad and family and enjoy the beautiful Aroostook County weather. The free fishing weekend is open to residents and nonresidents. Anyone can fish without a license...
Maine State
Q 96.1

News Center Maine’s Lee Nelson is Probably in Your House Right Now

Over the winter Lee Nelson did a photoshoot for the L.L. Bean Summer Catalog...and it's out!. The Portland Press Herald says that Lee who is 58 is working two careers: fitness trainer and model. His first gig was for L.L. Bean. That's like saying your first acting job landed you an Oscar. Models crave to work for Beans because of the prestige and the location is usually warm California.